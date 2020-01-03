Why neither George W. Bush nor Barack Obama managed to kill the Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani

Loading...

Editor's Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider

On Thursday evening, the Pentagon confirmed that the US forces had killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani in an airstrike near Baghdad airport, under the instruction of President Donald Trump. This is the most drastic step towards a conflict with Iran in the 21st century.

For decades, Suleimani was one of the most important and respected military figures in Iran and played a crucial role in shaping Iran's foreign policy and today's Middle East policy.

The assassination of high-ranking commander Suleimani, which was first reported on Iranian state television and later confirmed in a Pentagon statement, is the most significant escalation of tensions against Iran by the United States and is likely to further exacerbate the conflict in the region and provoke severe retaliation ,

Immediately after the strike against Suleimani, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that "tough retaliation" would wait for the US, along with another military official, Moshen Razae, who vows "to take vengeance on America vigorously."

As the leader of the elite Qods Force and Iran's Secret Revolutionary Guard, which carries out foreign intelligence operations outside of Iran, Suleimani has spread terrorism and violence across the region on various fronts. The Pentagon said it was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of US soldiers in Iraq and beyond.

Suleimani's intelligence work focused on strengthening the influence of Shiite Muslims by helping build the firepower of terrorist groups like Hezbollah, supporting Hamas' takeover of the Gaza Strip, and attacking US forces in Iraq, the New York Times said.

Most recently, Suleimani was best known for his work to fight ISIS in Syria and Iraq to strengthen the regime of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Despite the chaos Suleimani has wrought in the Middle East, neither former President George W. Bush nor Barack Obama have taken any action to attack either Suleimani or anyone from the Qods force.

MEP Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democratic congresswoman who previously worked as a CIA analyst and Pentagon representative for Middle East issues under President Bush and Obama, gave insight into why neither government had tried Suleimani on Twitter -Thread thread on Friday.

Slotkin wrote that she "had participated in innumerable talks about responding to Qassim Suleimani's violent actions in the region" and that "the sophistication of Suleimani's covert and overt military activities … had contributed to significant destabilization across the region . "

"We watched his power increase and he gave strength and capabilities to the groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen, as well as smaller cells in the Middle East and around the world, with devastating results."

Previous governments decided that attacking Suleimani was not worth the risk

Slotkin said, "Whatever kept Democratic and Republican presidents from attacking Suleimani himself, the simple question was: was the strike worth the retribution likely and the potential to drag us into lengthy conflicts?" And added that "that both governments that I worked for both found that the ultimate goals did not justify the funds. "

In particular, Slotkin cited Iran's possible retaliation against US troops, diplomats and allied forces in the region as a main reason. "It is critical that the government has worked out the steps and countermeasures that this attack will trigger."

General Stanley McChrystal, who previously served as head of the Bush Administration's Joint Special Operations Command, reported in an article for Foreign Policy magazine in 2009 about his own decision not to attack Suleimani's convoy in Iraq one night in 2007.

McChrystal said that while there was "good reason" to attack Suleimani against the US forces because of the victims of Iranian-placed road bombs in Iraq to avoid "a gun battle and the controversial policy that would follow, I decided that we should monitor the caravan, not hit immediately. "

McChrystal wrote: "Despite my initial jealousy of Suleimani's freedom to get things done quickly, I believe that such reluctance is a strength of the US political system. A zealous and action-oriented mindset, if left unchecked, can be a force for always be used. " But if you take advantage of the wrong interests or values, the consequences can be bad. "

US policy towards Iran has shifted noticeably under the Obama administration. It tried to improve relations with Iran and eventually negotiated a landmark nuclear deal with the JPCOA. In these circumstances, it would have made no sense for the United States to fire one of the country's top officials.

But Trump, who for years criticized Obama's policy towards Iran, went much more aggressively towards Iran, withdrew from the nuclear deal, and sparked considerable tension.

