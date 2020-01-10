Why Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien should not fire

Loading...

BROSSARD, Que. – The ax is swinging and everyone just waits for it to fall.

That’s usually what happens when a team drops out like the Montreal Canadiens have.

The Canadiens are currently enduring their second eight-game winless streak of the season and have only won seven of their last 26. They came in third place in the Atlantic Division in this most recent slip, but now they are 11 points from that position and nine points behind in the wild-card race, their fans expect someone to pay the price for that result.

And with the expectation that it will not be general manager Marc Bergevin, despite Montreal tending to a third consecutive absence of the play-offs (and a fourth in the last five years), coach Claude Julien is in sight.

We think that Julien squeezed every gram of juice to squeeze out of this lemon, that he has generated better results than anyone else with what he has received, that the Canadiens have not stopped his or his system, and that it was completely unfair to firing him at this stage.

But it’s all in the air now. Even if management has sold the ownership of the team’s future and the internal expectations for this season were low – and considerably lower than the external expectations – to begin with, such situations are untenable.

Basically, if the Canadiens don’t start winning games, someone will pay for it.

But Julien? He must be seen as the man at the helm when this team is ultimately where the management – and the fans – want it to be.

Consider the 5-to-5 numbers:

• The Canadiens have had more shot attempts than their opponents in 71 percent of their games.

• The Canadiens have had more scoring opportunities than their opponents in 76 percent of their matches.

• The Canadiens have had more scoring opportunities from the danger zone in 64 percent of their games than their opponents.

And if you only want to watch the last eight games – all essentially lost by a goal, because in the two games with two goals, the opposition scored an empty netter – the Canadiens generated more shot attacks in five of them. And although they have given up more scoring opportunities in five of them, they are neck-and-neck in scoring chances with a great danger, except for one (their loss on Tuesday in Detroit, in which the Red Wings had 12 high chances for eight from Montreal) .

All this taking into account the fact that Jonathan Drouin, one of the most important attackers of the Canadiens, went down on November 19 with a torn and since then surgically repaired tendon in his left wrist; that Paul Byron was lost in the same game as Drouin and has since undergone knee surgery and suffered a setback during his rehabilitation; that Joel Armia, the great Finn who was on time to beat career heights in goals and points, suffered a hand injury on December 23 and missed each of the last eight games; and that Brendan Gallagher – heart and soul of the team – suffered a concussion on New Year’s Eve and missed four of the last eight games.

The power play of the team had risen as the highest sixth in the NHL, even with some of these players unavailable, but it has understandably fallen to tenth place.

Amazingly, the penalty death, which had been inexplicably bad during a reasonable part of the first half of the season, has successfully killed 17 of the last 19 powerplays that the Canadians have resisted.

So yes, when Julien says the team did not pack it – as he did after the devastating loss to Edmonton on Thursday and also after Friday’s training in Brossard – there is more than enough evidence to support his claim.

“You see the same games as me. I don’t think we’re being played in any way,” said Julien. “But the mistakes are expensive now.

“There is frustration, but the only thing there is not – there is no stopping. You see it (again) today (in practice). I know it is black now and I know there is now a dark cloud above us , but no one has stopped in this team Players, coaches – we are still going to work as hard as we can and I have seen situations where teams have packed it in the past I have seen it, I have seen it, but this team here didn’t do that. “

Does this mean that the coach must make technical changes to generate different results?

“I think I would do that if we were to get offside,” said Julien. “For example, (on Thursday) we surpassed the other team (they did), we surpassed the other team (they did), we did everything else … we did everything well except that we didn’t score so I don’t know certainly how you can find a way to score more than the other team when your team gets more chances than the other team.I think that when people watch the game (Thursday), for example for two periods we are by far the better team. The third period got a little behind us and it was probably even a bit more even at the end, but one period cost us the game, so it’s hard to say all of a sudden, we just change everything we’ve been working on because of our line -up.

“I am not sure if there are too many coaches in the competition that … you can adjust certain things, what we have tried to do. You try to put some rules together and some (such as Ilya Kovalchuk-Max Domi- Nick Suzuki ) when you don’t get the last change and you just say, “We have to be careful who they are not talking to,” and things like that, but at a certain point there are so many things you can do as a coach; you have and we have a few young players, we have a few guys who would be in Laval (in the AHL) if we were healthy, that’s the reality, and that’s the life, so you have to deal with it and to adjust. “

We are not sure what else Julien can do and it will probably not help his situation that Gallagher will probably not be available on Saturday when the Canadiens play the Ottawa Senators.

One of the team’s best defenders, Ben Chiarot, is out of action for a second straight game and is likely to miss a few more before returning from an injury to the lower body. That is also a killer.

But if the Canadiens find no way to win, that ax can fall. It would just be wrong if it fell on Julien.

All advanced statistics in this piece thanks to NaturalStatTrick.com.