Why Meghan Markle hasn't worn a tiara since her wedding day

When it comes to wearing a tiara, there are certain rules that the royal family must follow. Sarah Ferguson was able to keep her wedding tiara, but Princess Diana was not because the York tiara as it became known was specially commissioned by the Queen as a wedding gift, instead of from the estate. deprived of the royal family.

Princess Beatrice never wears a tiara because tradition has it that members of the royal family can only wear tiaras on their wedding day or when they are already married.

On D-Day, Meghan Markle wore a Cartier crown, which was part of the Royal collection, and was an art deco diamond headband worth more than £ 2 million.

But since having tied the knot, the Duchess of Sussex has not been seen wearing one, although Kate Middleton wears a tiara since her big day (she wore the famous emblematic tiara of Princess Diana during an evening at the palace Last year).

So why not Meghan?

According to Insider, there is a simple explanation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told them, “Tiaras are worn by members of the royal family at weddings, state banquets, and other events in white ties.”

While Meghan attended state dinners during her visit to Fiji and Tonga in 2019, Mail Online reports that Prince Charles warned her that wearing a tiara can be “too extravagant.”

An insider told the site, “Meghan didn’t understand all of this because she was new to the role and Prince Charles therefore told her that it would not be appropriate.”

Fitzwilliams explained: “The dress codes for dinner in Tonga and Fiji were more relaxed, according to the personal preferences of Harry and Meghan when they toured Oceania. In both cases, Harry wore a black tie. Nor would it have been appropriate for Meghan to wear a tiara.

“She will undoubtedly wear them at appropriate future events, although this will obviously depend on the tasks that she and Harry decide to undertake as members of the royal family.”

