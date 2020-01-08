Loading...

PROVO – He has 16 Grammys and four Emmys to his name.

At 13, he moved from Israel to New York to study the violin at the Juilliard School. Later that year, he appeared in “The Ed Sullivan Show”. He has performed solo with all the great symphonies in the world. He helped bring classical music into the mainstream with appearances on “Sesame Street”, his work on the soundtrack for “Schindler’s List” and his national anthem performance at a New York Mets game.

And now, for the first time in his remarkable career, Itzhak Perlman arrives at BYU.

The BYU Philharmonic is preparing for this moment of its life: sharing the stage with the greatest violinist in the world.

On January 9, the orchestra will accompany the 74-year-old violinist as he plays one of his flagship pieces – Beethoven’s Violin Concerto. For now, the BYU Philharmonic is the only student orchestra Perlman performs with this year, and musicians are not taken for granted.

“We consider it a responsibility to prepare to be worthy of this opportunity, and the students have worked very hard,” BYU Philharmonic conductor Kory Katseanes told Deseret News. “We are as sober and serious as you can imagine. We are not dizzy. We have our eyes on the price, and we are bowed and we are going forward. We are going to be ready.”

Come to BYU

Perlman is no stranger to Utah. The Israeli-American violinist performed at the Salt Lake Tabernacle as a guest artist of the Utah Symphony in 1976 and 1978, according to information provided by the Utah Symphony. Katseanes was a symphony violinist at the time and still remembers how “open and gregarious” Perlman was towards musicians.

Itzhak Perlman will play Beethoven’s Violin Concerto at the BYU de Jong concert hall on Thursday January 9, 2020. Lisa Marie Mazzucco

The violin virtuoso performed three times at Abravanel Hall in the 1980s and 1990s and returned to the concert hall during the 2002 Winter Olympics.

For the past decade, Perlman has devoted much of his career to music education. His concerts are more selective. (For now, its website only lists performance dates until March.)

Perlman’s upcoming appearance at BYU marks the kind of event that “is becoming increasingly rare for audiences these days,” said Katseanes, who is the director of BYU’s school of music.

“There are only a few artists like this in a lifetime who come forward who are so great,” he said. “You can play very well and you would never look like Perlman. Frankly, it’s a gift from God.”

Getting Perlman to BYU took five years. Bridget Benton, director of BYU’s Bravo! Series, has contacted Perlman management for the past several years to find a window of time that would work for Perlman and to ensure that the school can meet the needs of Perlman.

These days, Perlman, who, as a child, suffered from a polio attack that compromised the use of his legs, plays on an electric scooter. Katseanes said the school had built a concert ramp and podium for Perlman to perform in Jong’s BYU concert hall.

The world class violinist’s announcement was made to the Provo, Utah campus on May 7, 2019. The Philharmonic did not present its annual fall performance last year in order to better prepare the Perlman concert. Since November, the musicians have been rehearsing twice a week, practicing not only the Beethoven Concerto but also the two pieces they will perform during the first half of the concert.

With Perlman’s performance coming in the first week of a new semester, Katseanes feared that philharmonic musicians would be a bit out of practice after the long Christmas break. But Monday’s training showed him the opposite.

“(The) rehearsal was spectacular,” he said. “We know we want to play by its standards and accept no excuses that we are students and therefore we don’t have to play well or we can’t play well. We stand on a professional level. ”

The philharmonic obtains an 80-minute rehearsal with Perlman, Thursday afternoon. The major part will be devoted to the tempo of the violinist.

And then five hours later, it will be time for the show.

“Utah’s Hottest Ticket”

Perlman’s upcoming performance marks one of the best-selling concerts in BYU history.

“The minute they announced it, the tickets took off,” said Katseanes. “I mean, the tickets just went through the roof and in the past few months have been sold. It’s a tough ticket to get – Utah’s hottest ticket for sure. “

Katseanes appreciates the high demand for tickets – and not only because it means that his musicians will perform for sold out audiences.

“It is inspiring to think of all those people who are coming, and more who wanted to come – many, many more who wanted to come,” he said. “To me, that says a lot about the health of the arts in Utah and the love of great classical music in Utah. It is a community that knows. ”

When Perlman goes on stage to play Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with BYU Philharmonic – the play commemorates Ludwig van Beethoven’s 250th birthday later this year – Katseanes said it will be a performance that will not only fulfill “the dreams of students , “but also one that will change the lives of participants.

Itzhak Perlman will play Beethoven’s Violin Concerto at Brigham Young University on January 9, 2020.Fernando Llano, Associated Press

“We pay tribute to him, not just the music and not just Beethoven, but Perlman and what he represents and how he was an ambassador for music and how it changes lives,” he said. “This is just a great opportunity for us to hear him, but also to say” thank you “.”