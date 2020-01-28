Why Mark Zuckerberg's Supervisory Board could destroy his political advertising policy

He sent a short description to Sandberg, who encouraged him to write a proposal. When Zuckerberg saw it, he called Feldman for a meeting. “Without my knowledge, he had long thought of devolution of power away from Facebook,” says Feldman. Zuckerberg finally hired Feldman as a consultant and the project was started.

“Mark had sought input in many different places,” said Andy O’Connell, a director of Facebook’s Global Public Policy team. “Noah’s idea was actually practicable and other ideas were not. And it was the most detailed proposal.” (Yet many people in and out of Facebook claim to have thought of it. “I can’t tell you how many people said,” Glad you my idea is running, “says Zoe Darmé, a project manager.)

In the spring of 2018, Zuckerberg shared his excitement about the idea with people. In an interview in April of that year, he told me about brainstorming about an entity similar to the Supreme Court, whose members do not work for Facebook, but would have binding authority. “I think (it) would help people to feel that the process was more impartial to judge what content the service should and should not contain,” he told me.

The project was led by two relative newcomers to Facebook, Brent Harris and Heather Moore. Facebook had hired Harris, an expert in international regulation, to become the director of governance and global affairs at the end of 2017. Having worked on assessing BP’s oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico, he was well placed to tackle the gushers of offensive content on the Facebook platform. Shortly after the outbreak of the Cambridge Analytica scandal in March 2018, he started concentrating on the board, accompanied by newly hired Moore, a lawyer with an extensive background in procedural justice. She led the attempt to write the charter and the statutes of the board. “(The concept) was to bring a group of people outside of these walls together with the expertise, knowledge, and purpose to make really consistent decisions in a way that was more democratic than what was happening within the company,” she says.

In accordance with the theme of independence, the project leaders created a process in which they sought guidance from experts in a close series of meetings, workshops and conferences. It contains simulations of board considerations. All in all, Facebook has consulted more than 2,200 people from 88 countries.

Last year Facebook organized a series of 20 workshops, in places such as Singapore, Menlo Park, Brazil, Berlin, Nairobi and New York City, to get feedback from activists, politicians, non-profit organizations and even a few journalists. By the time I attended the workshop in New York, Facebook had provisionally drawn up a charter and suggestions for the statutes that would dictate the group’s activities. But in our two-day discussion everything was up for grabs.

One of the longest discussions concerned precedent. Facebook handles millions of calls for content decisions every year. The board will handle a very small part of it, maybe 25 or 30 in the first year – and Facebook is required to respect its decisions only in those individual cases. For example, in our workshop we simulated a board discussion about a Facebook decision to post where a female comedian claimed that “all men are scum.” Facebook considered it a hate speech and took it away, and a public controversy followed. If a Facebook board were to overrule, the message would be restored. But the removal of a single post does not solve the underlying problem that Facebook’s Community Standards were too inflexible by treating hate speech the same, whether it was joking against a powerful group or working hard against a vulnerable minority.

