Why Man City missed the penalty was not taken again after VAR with Sheffield United-keeper Henderson clearly off-line - The Sun

FANS insisted that Gabriel Jesus should have repeated his saved penalty against Sheffield United – but here is the reason he couldn’t.

Although Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson was clearly off the line when he blocked the shot, VAR did not intervene and left it to the referee instead.

Dean Henderson rescues Gabriel Jesus' first sentence

Henderson was clearly off the line when he saved the penalty

The rules state that a keeper MUST have a part of one foot on the line when the penalty is taken.

Due to the same circumstances, a number of new spades were taken over during the Women’s World Cup in the summer.

So why not this time?

Prior to the season, Professional Game Match Officials Limited decided to have the goalkeeper attack the referees in the field after the chaos that caused all this during the Women’s World Cup.

Although FIFA does not agree with the decision and says that the rules must be ” the same everywhere ”, the Premier League have stood firm and leave it to the field officials to decide.

Man City then won the match 1-0 thanks to the second half of Sergio Aguero.

After the victory, city manager Pep Guardiola spoke about the missed penalty and plans to evaluate the spot kickers of his team.

It comes after he has missed his side for the third time this season.

PEN PROBLEMS

Jesus has now missed three of his last five spades in the Premier League.

Although Guardiola previously let players decide who would step on the plate, he now says that he must take control and make changes if City has a chance of winning silverware.

He even suggested that goalkeeper Ederson might be the man to act.

Guardiola said: “Ederson is the best customer we have.

“He has no blood in his veins. He is so calm, he could do it.

‘I need to think about it. I always give players the confidence to take it, but maybe I have to make a decision about which man it will take.

