Why Macquarie seeks to inject billions into farms

Loading...

Yet this paddock, near Albury, is at the forefront of the Macquarie Group's attempt to mobilize billions of dollars in global capital and inject it into farms run by companies.

Elizabeth O’Leary, chief of agriculture at Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets, leads this initiative – and straddles the worlds of high finance and agriculture.

"The individual farmer usually brings his family capital and his bank debt … We can bring a new source of capital to the sector."

Elizabeth O’Leary, Chief Agriculture Officer, Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets

After growing up on a farm about 120 kilometers away, O'Leary has spent the past five years developing farming operations at Macquarie, which now manages $ 2.7 billion in assets, producing everything, beef avocados.

"The individual farmer would usually bring his family assets and his bank debt, and that is his capital base. We can bring a new source of capital to the sector," she told the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on a recent trip to the area.

The argument is that global capital can provide the scale and firepower necessary to finance the farming techniques necessary to feed a growing world population, while making agriculture more eco-friendly. ;environment.

Macquarie, which has invested its own capital, charges fees for asset management.

Why agriculture?

It is similar to the model that helped make Macquarie a powerhouse in infrastructure financing, of which it is the largest asset manager in the world. It remains to be seen whether the group, known as the factory of millionaires, can achieve the same financial feat in agriculture.

About an hour's drive from the wheat paddock is one of the nerve centers behind Macquarie's agricultural push.

Loading

In Albury, staff at the Macquarie-owned Viridis Ag offices can monitor operations down to the smallest detail, such as the latest performance or fuel consumption of one of the combines working in the field. On the wall is a map of Australia, with colored pins depicting farms operated by companies owned by Macquarie.

The portfolio includes avocados, various other crops, livestock, and a 49% interest in the country's largest cotton farm, Cubbie Station.

Perhaps the most obvious question is what drove Macquarie to get into farming. And how are her farms doing in one of the worst droughts ever recorded?

Despite the extreme conditions, O’Leary says demand from large investors, especially overseas, remains strong to own Australian farms. Some of its investors have pledged to block their capital for 15 years and O’Leary points out that in the longer term, farmland is a "highly defensive" asset.

Loading

"If you look at all the data, yields in agriculture are tied to nothing, so it's just a story of classic diversification," she said.

Agriculture is volatile due to factors such as drought, but Macquarie aims to limit volatility by spreading capital over a range of different types of farms, in various climatic zones across the country.

"For us, it's about knowing how to mitigate volatility with these large diversified portfolios, then how to maximize the opportunity for capital appreciation in the underlying property value by treating it properly", explains O'Leary.

O'Leary says it was "a really tough year at all levels" because of the lack of rain. The geographic composition of operations has helped, but not as much as it normally would.

The financial logic is also supported by expectations that the global food supply must increase sharply to feed a growing population, and investors are also betting that yields can be improved by improving farming methods and improving soil health .

"When funds look at risk-weighted returns and an assessment of opportunities around the world, Australia does very well."

Elizabeth O’Leary

National pension funds are little used for agriculture, with Australians representing only around 15-20% of the investors in these funds. But O’Leary says foreign funds, including those in Europe, have always supported the sector.

"When these funds look at the world for risk-weighted returns and an assessment of opportunities, Australia does very well," she said.

The manager arrives at work with practical experience in agriculture. She is one of the seven girls who grew up as rice, wheat and sheep farmers in the Riverina region.

O’Leary, who is married and has two daughters, has been in Macquarie for over 16 years. During this time, she was closely involved in the 2009 takeover of the American fund management company Delaware Asset Management, European infrastructure transactions and, prior to this position, she was global head of human resources.

Growth ambitions

"I have two very different cabinets," says O’Leary. "And I just have to make sure I'm packing the right one, because I don't know how New York would deal with those dusty boots."

For institutional investments in agriculture to accumulate, operations must be large-scale. That means buying more family farms across the country.

The entities controlled by Macquarie have already recovered dozens of farms and other extensions are to be expected. "We want to continue to grow our portfolio with high quality assets," said O’Leary.

As you would expect, however, the expansion of the investment banking group has come under scrutiny.

Some have criticized the clearing. A neighbor of one of the Macquarie farms near Cootamundra, New South Wales, told the ABC this year that he was "gobsmacked" when the new owners razed to the ground native trees on the property.

O'Learly replied that Macquarie will replace all of the removed trees by planting more elsewhere. Nevertheless, she admits that there is a "natural tension" between the global need to accelerate food production and the management of environmental impacts.

"It is not ideal, it is not perfect. He is trying to find this compromise between productivity and the management of the environment and biodiversity," she said.

There are also regulatory barriers.

O ’& # 39; Leary says the Foreign Investment Review Board must approve each acquisition of funds it manages in Australia, which could have" unintended consequences "for those selling their farms.

Agriculture seems to be a world away from the slick world of investment banking. Credit: Jim Rice

"It [the process] is taking longer than it should be. We just need to be aware of this type of process which does not constitute a competitive disadvantage," said O & # 39; Leary.

In her speech, she argued that the wave of investment and employment opportunities can revitalize rural communities.

"I think some people think that families are disappearing from farms and, in fact, what has happened in our business is that you have seen the natural retirement of families and the reconstitution of these communities with generally young couples with children, "O & # 39; Leary said.

The broader environmental challenges facing farmers are also important.

Food production contributes 10 to 12% of global greenhouse gas emissions and O’Leary admits that the sector is facing an "enigma".

"You must imperatively double food production in the world. We must reduce our consumption of water … And we must reduce the profile of CO2 emissions."

However, she argues that measures to reduce emissions and adopt more sustainable farming practices will improve profitability.

Promoting soil health on wheat farms near Albury, for example, is expected to improve land yields in the long term. GPS-guided harvesters whose movements are tracked should also emit less pollution and be less expensive to run.

To kick-start these plans, Taxpayer-owned Clean Energy Corp injected $ 100 million into the agricultural sector of MIRA last year, targeting energy efficiency in farms.

Farmers harvest wheat near Cowra in New South Wales. Credit: Kate Geraghty

Some in the industry are not yet convinced. This year, a group of farmers from Western Australia wondered if the CEFC investment was a subsidy for methods that are already being adopted elsewhere.

Macquarie, meanwhile, says he codifies and deploys farming practices in the upper quartile. As a sign of the high demand for this type of asset among institutional investors, one of its unlisted farm funds recently raised an additional $ 1 billion.

It is this goal of providing large-scale capital for agricultural investments that O’Leary describes as "so what?"

"Because we have been able to find the right people and build these units on a consistent scale, we can bring institutional capital to a size and scale with the right kind of process and governance that helps them reassure, which is a class investable asset, "she said.

Farms may not be what most people imagine when they think of Macquarie.

But the financial group clearly believes that there is a growing appetite among the world's major investors for a slice of Australia's agricultural wealth.

Clancy Yeates is a business reporter.

Most seen in business

Loading