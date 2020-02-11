Why Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce were not honored at the Oscars

The Academy Awards responded to fans’ indignation about Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce who were not honored during the 92nd annual broadcast.

The Oscars, which were held on Sunday (February 9), include a memoriam segment in which Billie Eilish sang “The Yesterday” of The Beatles while in the background photos of deceased members of the entertainment industry were shown. It was striking that both Perry and Boyce remained out of tribute.

The Academy issued a statement in response to the actors’ lack of inclusion.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the statement begins. “An executive committee representing each branch considers the list and makes selections for the broadcast based on limited time available. All entries are recorded on Oscar.com and remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are reminded in the Oscar.com gallery. “

Fans quickly pointed out that Perry’s latest film, Once Upon A Time … in Hollywood, was nominated for the coveted Best Picture Award in the evening.

Perry died of a stroke on March 4, 2019, just a few days after the 2019 ceremony on February 24.

