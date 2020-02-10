Why Lockfl & Key changed from Netflix Lovecraft to Matheson

Netflix Locke & Key welcomes the unfortunate Locke family in creepy Keyhouse Manor in Matheson – that’s right Matheson, not Lovecraft. Joe Hill, the creator of both the graphic novels and the TV series, originally placed the comics in the strange city of Lovecraft, MA. From book to screen, the first episode became “Welcome to Matheson”, although the first story has a title Welcome to Lovecraft. However, this decision did not come from the powers of Netflix. Hill himself changed the name of the city from Lovecraft to Matheson and wanted to distance himself from H.P. Lovecraft’s legacy and his respect to Richard Matheson.

Hill explained his reasoning to fans in a newsletter and wrote: “I have learned too much about Lovecraft in the time since I wrote those first songs to think the same about him. And the show seemed a good opportunity to honor the work of a another, other master of dark fantasy. “

Although Lovecraft was not well known in his time, he became a strong influence on modern makers such as Guillermo del Toro. The notorious horror and weird fiction writer led the Cthulhu Mythos, a literary universe around the monstrous creature Cthulhu. However, Lovecraft has been controversial. In addition to being influential, Lovecraft’s work is also openly racist, with discouraging remarks against groups such as immigrants and African-Americans.

And so in the Netflix series, the city is called Matheson, named after Richard Matheson, a respected author and screenwriter who died in 2013. Most horror enthusiasts know Matheson as the author of the vampire thriller novel I’m a legend. Matheson also wrote classic episodes from The Twilight Zone, such as ‘Nightmare at 20,000 Feet’ and ‘Steel’. Matheson’s work has not only influenced Hill, but also makers such as Steven Spielberg, Anne Rice and Stephen King – Hill’s father.

“As part of the process of adjusting the story, Joe only wanted to make some aesthetic changes to the material,” said Carlton Cuse, an executive producer of the Netflix series, in an interview with Decider. “And he was a big fan of Richard Matheson and he felt that Richard Matheson had kind of died before that time.”