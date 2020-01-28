Why Lady Gaga skipped the Grammy Awards for the first time in 5 years

Listeners from around the world gathered in Los Angeles last night for the 62nd Grammy Awards and everyone from Lizzo to Lewis Capaldi attended one of the biggest nights on the music calendar.

Ariana Grande stole the show in a huge (and incredible) gray tulle dress, having the sweetest reaction to winning Billie Eilish’s best album. Lizzo’s performances left us with real thrills.

But one person who was notably absent was Lady Gaga. Last year, she absolutely dominated the awards season – largely thanks to her endless nominations for A Star Is Born – but many fans have noticed that she was much quieter than usual.

In fact, it’s the first time in five years that Gaga hasn’t appeared at the Grammy Awards.

So where was she last night when the rest of the Los Angeles elite gathered at the Staples Center?

This weekend, she tweeted about her performance for the Super Saturday Night, a pre-Super Bowl event, which takes place on February 1. With only a few days left before the big day, it is likely that Gaga spent the night without a red carpet to rest or train for the show in Miami, Florida.

She wasn’t the only celebrity who decided not to head for bash, she also missed Taylor Swift this year.