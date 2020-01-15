Why Jarry's rise is real

A few years ago, the Penguins emerged as improbable champions thanks in large part to an upstart goalkeeper who stole playing time, and ultimately job # 1, from the one who had already raised the Stanley Cup.

Could history repeat itself in 2019-2020 with Tristan Jarry?

At one point, Jarry was considered a goalkeeper prospect Matt Murray. But it was eons ago. Jarry had since fallen behind. He entered 2019-20 after an unprecedented year in the AHL. He was third on the organizational depth chart, behind Murray and Casey DeSmith, and he was on the NHL roster this fall, at least in part because of salary caps and derogation considerations.

All Jarry has done since then is stuff his opponents, win an All-Star trip to St. Louis and position himself for a healthy recovery as a restricted free agent the next off-season. Let’s take a closer look at Jarry’s rising season.

