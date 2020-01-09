Why it's normal for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to live the life they want

Loading...

New year, new them …

A round of applause from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle please, for bravely releasing a statement that has undoubtedly changed their lives forever – and hopefully for the better.

Last night, the royal family announced their decision “to carve out a new progressive role within this institution”, by “stepping back” as “senior” members of the royal family.

They were fully aware of the game it would cause, because breaking the mold of anything – not to mention tradition – is never easy. You will be laughed at, you will be laughed at, but you must remain true to yourself and the life you want to lead. It is not because the queen chose to devote her life to the monarchy that her grandson does.

The statement detailed how Harry and Meghan plan to balance their time between the UK and North America. “This geographic balance will allow us to raise our son with an appreciation of the royal tradition in which he was born, while providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter,” it reads.

Prince William may feel resentful of his younger brother for making, as he sees it, a “selfish” decision to have fun and ignore his family. And maybe William is right. But if this decision makes two people happier, why would there be any objection?

Let’s talk about the part of the statement that reads: “We intend to work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.” This means that the couple will no longer receive a sovereign grant from the monarchy, and Harry and Meghan mentioned in the statement how they were aiming for “financial independence”.

It is an extremely commendable decision. The fall in money calls into question the whole system in which members of the royal family have lived for centuries, and it also gives Harry and Meghan the absolute right to be free to judge how they spend their time and what they spend, because we, as a taxpayer, are not funding their lifestyle any longer.

The world reacted as if the news was a “bomb”, but that is hardly surprising. The couple have struggled with the spotlight since their marriage in 2018, and in October 2019, after months of scrutiny by the British tabloid press, Prince Harry said in a statement that the couple had made the decision to continue several publications. The Duke of Sussex said, “My deepest fear is that history will repeat itself. I lost my mother and now I look at my wife victim of the same powerful forces. “

However, their decision not to consult the Queen before publishing the statement was rude, disrespectful and unnecessary, and members of the royal family were said to be “disappointed and hurt”. This certainly seems true, as the Palace issued a statement shortly after: “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are questions complex that will take time to resolve. “

In last year’s documentary, “Harry and Meghan: a trip to Africa”, Meghan said that she had undergone an undesirable examination: “It is not the purpose of life. You have to prosper, you have to feel happy. “I sincerely hope they are now.