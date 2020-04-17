Why isn’t there a way to save the garden and escape to the countryside from TV?

In a last-minute rescheduling, BBC One announced that Garden Rescue and Escape to the Country were released this Saturday to pave the way for an update on the BBC News coronavirus.

On Saturday, 18 April at 15.45, the BBC News program will focus on the latest developments in the coronavirus pandemic, including the Downing Street conference.

This program will continue until 3:55 p.m. for national and regional news and weather updates originally billed.

The shaking of the schedule continues until Sunday, when both Money for Nothing and Penguin: Spy in Huddle have been abandoned in favor of an additional coronavirus update, including a Downing Street briefing. Changing the schedule has not affected the country file, which will be broadcast at 18.05.

Boris Johnson’s cabinet members give government briefings every day during the current COVID-19 crisis, providing guidance to the public. It is currently unclear when the Prime Minister will personally hold Question Time next time; Johnson was taken to hospital after a coronavirus contract earlier this month and is currently recovering at checkers.

In his absence, Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will take office, covering daily coronavir briefings. They take place every day between 15.45 and 18.

At a briefing on Thursday, 16 April, it was announced that the UK’s closure measures would continue for at least another three weeks.

