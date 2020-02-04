Why isn’t Silent Witness on BBC One tonight?

Silent Witness left fans on tenterhooks last night, while the penultimate episode of the current series Jack Hodgson (David Caves) seriously compromised.

Jack collapsed in the final minutes of Monday’s episode after trying to help DS Vail (Adelle Leonce). She had come into contact with a deadly nervous substance and died a painful death in the ambulance before she could reach the hospital.

Jack was last seen with difficulty breathing when a paramedic in a hazmat suit begged him to stay alive … so what now?

Well, you’ll have to wait a little longer to find out – breaking the regular broadcast pattern of the show from broadcasting a two-part on Monday and Tuesday evening, the closing episode of The Greater Good (also the last episode of the current one) series) Wednesday at 9 pm on BBC One.

Why the change? Blame football. Instead of Silent Witness, the BBC broadcasts Live of The Day Cup: The FA Cup from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with Oxford United on Newcastle United.

We imagine that fans won’t thank them for leaving Jack’s fate in the air for another 24 hours …