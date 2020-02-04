Why isn’t Holby City tonight? When will Holby City continue?

There will be no Holby City episode on Tuesday, February 4 because the football has caused a schedule change at the last minute.

Instead, the FA Cup continues while Newcastle takes on Oxford United in the fourth round.

But Holby fans don’t have to worry, because they receive their weekly dose Wednesday 5 February at 8 pm on BBC One instead.

The BBC’s favorite confirmed the news on Twitter and wrote: “Evening shifts are moved 24 hours to Wednesday to give staff an extra free night #FACup See you tomorrow! #HolbyCity HR.”

When the drama resumes, there is certainly a lot of arguing with Sacha Levy (Bob Barrett) and Max McGerry (Jo Martin).

Sacha is getting ready to perform a groundbreaking bowel transplant, but is confronted with play by Max.

She wonders if he is the right man for the job, given his recent grief and past mental health problems.

Meanwhile, Nicky McKendrick (Belinda Owusu) has her own struggle to keep her debts under control.

However, she is confronted with her own mother who is a patient in Holby and it appears that Nicky owes even more money.

Elsewhere, Donna Jackson (Jaye Jacobs) meets a casting director and immediately tries to get her out of the way.

But will she be successful in the charm offensive?

Holby City will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday 5 February at 8 p.m.