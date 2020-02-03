Why is there dark smoke above the earth?

According to NASA, dark smoke from Australia is currently circling.

What is going on: NASA announced almost three weeks ago that the enormous amount of smoke from the Australian brush fires returned to Earth after circling the planet.

NASA shared Google Earth images that showed the smoke around the world.

The smoke ventured halfway the planet – and to South America – by January 8.

Thunderstorms caused the smoke to enter the stratosphere, USA Today reports. The smoke traveled thousands of miles from Australia.

Another view: NASA astronaut Christina Koch took a photo of the smoke over Australia. The mist covered 70% of the country, according to Business Insider.

Koch: “Australia. Our hearts and thoughts are with you.”

Larger whole: According to Business Insider, the forest fires have burned nearly 25 million hectares of land. 27 people died. Almost 2,000 houses were also destroyed by the fire.