Why is there dark smoke above the earth?

Gwen Olson
According to NASA, dark smoke from Australia is currently circling.

What is going on: NASA announced almost three weeks ago that the enormous amount of smoke from the Australian brush fires returned to Earth after circling the planet.

  • NASA shared Google Earth images that showed the smoke around the world.

  • The smoke ventured halfway the planet – and to South America – by January 8.
  • Thunderstorms caused the smoke to enter the stratosphere, USA Today reports. The smoke traveled thousands of miles from Australia.

Another view: NASA astronaut Christina Koch took a photo of the smoke over Australia. The mist covered 70% of the country, according to Business Insider.

  • Koch: “Australia. Our hearts and thoughts are with you.”

Larger whole: According to Business Insider, the forest fires have burned nearly 25 million hectares of land. 27 people died. Almost 2,000 houses were also destroyed by the fire.

  • The forest fires in Australia have grown due to natural causes.
  • The fires are the worst forest fires in decades. The burning season only started last July and has already reached this point, according to CNN.
  • The air quality can be influenced elsewhere by the particles created by the fires.

  • Nicolas Bellouin, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, told CNN: “If we start seeing fires of this level in Australia every year or every few years, the effects on air quality and climate will become both worrying and noticeable.”

