Why is there dark smoke above the earth?

According to NASA, dark smoke from Australia is currently circling.
What is going on: NASA announced almost three weeks ago that the enormous amount of smoke from the Australian brush fires returned to Earth after circling the planet.
NASA shared Google Earth images that showed the smoke around the world.
- The smoke ventured halfway the planet – and to South America – by January 8.
- Thunderstorms caused the smoke to enter the stratosphere, USA Today reports. The smoke traveled thousands of miles from Australia.
[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFBUMxExY8A [/ embed]
Another view: NASA astronaut Christina Koch took a photo of the smoke over Australia. The mist covered 70% of the country, according to Business Insider.
- Koch: “Australia. Our hearts and thoughts are with you.”
Larger whole: According to Business Insider, the forest fires have burned nearly 25 million hectares of land. 27 people died. Almost 2,000 houses were also destroyed by the fire.
- The forest fires in Australia have grown due to natural causes.
- The fires are the worst forest fires in decades. The burning season only started last July and has already reached this point, according to CNN.
- The air quality can be influenced elsewhere by the particles created by the fires.
Nicolas Bellouin, a climate scientist at the University of Reading, told CNN: “If we start seeing fires of this level in Australia every year or every few years, the effects on air quality and climate will become both worrying and noticeable.”