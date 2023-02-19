What Makes Podcast Important? Take a look

Podcast have been gaining immense popularity over the last few years for several reasons. We see more and more people gravitating towards podcasts as they are informational, accessible, and can be accessed easily on the go. Earlier, the subjects of the podcasts used were limited; now, you will find numerous podcasts on each and every topic ranging from politics, lifestyle, health, beauty, entertainment, and much more. People have started listening to podcasts to get information, entertainment, recreational purposes, inspiration, and much more.

In this article, we shall be discussing why podcasts are important. Let’s jump in:

1. Helps to reduce screen time

As we are getting more and more technically advanced, all our office work, studies, information, entertainment, and other important stuff is being done through devices like laptops, desktops, and smartphones. Although these devices have made our daily life easy, they have significantly increased screen time. This increased screen time can cause severe issues like headaches, changes in eyesight, unstable posture, and much more. If you are looking for some entertainment in your pass time, you can gravitate towards podcasts. Since podcasts do not involve using your time to watch anything, it is a great way to enjoy quality time and reduce screen time simultaneously.

2. Eases multitasking

Podcasts are perfect for you if you love to listen to music while doing your daily chores. Listening to podcasts will give you some information while doing your work, be it driving off to work, cooking in the kitchen, doing your laundry, or even washing the dishes.

3. Something for everything

Since podcasts are getting increasingly popular among the masses, the number of creators has also increased. This increase in creators means a jump in the number of podcasts. There are many genres to choose from educational, informational, entertainment, political, business, spiritual, fictional, and non-fictional. There is something for everything; for any gender, people of any age, and people with different interests will be able to find podcasts.

4. Great way to earn money

Creator as a profession has gained much significance over the few years. And since the last couple of years have seen a significant increase in the number of podcast listeners, creating a podcast can be great to earn money for people who have an excellent way of narrating things. Although it might take some time to earn revenue, once you build a stable community of listeners, you will be able to earn a good amount of money and sponsorships.

5. Bright future

According to a report by Forbes, there were an estimated 424 million podcast listeners worldwide by the end of 2022. It is anticipated that the number will increase in the coming years as more and more people gravitate toward podcasts. Brands and sponsors are reaching out to podcasters for collaborations and shout-outs.

Here are the top 5 Podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts hosts millions of shows on their platform and allows users to access them on multiple devices like iPhone, CarPlay, HomePod, Mac, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. To access premium content, users can also subscribe and enjoy the best-in-world curation and collections of shows. There are various benefits of choosing an Apple podcast subscription, including ad-free listening and early access to new shows and archives.

Spotify has over 3 million podcasts on its platform currently and a huge range of genres like true crime, comedy, science, narrative fiction, and much more. Spotify subscription allows users to enjoy ad-free listening, free downloading, high-quality listening, and much more. Its easy to use User Interface help it to gain popularity.

Pocket Casts is an exclusive podcast platform that offers a hand-picked collection of podcasts based on your likes and preferences. What makes it one of the most liked podcasts worldwide is its easy-to-use interface and discover page that features curated lists, featured shows, and top charts that help the users explore. The best thing about this platform is that it is cost-free, and experts curate the recommendations.

Google Podcast is the official app for android users, featuring trending podcasts from around the world. This platform is absolutely free, and it allows users to explore recommendations and manage their listening activity.

Stitcher is another one of the best platforms for podcasts, podcasters, and advertisers. They have over 50 original shows, including LeVar Burton Reads, 99% Invisible, and The Sporkful. Not to forget, they are proud hosts of the top-ranked comedy podcast network.

Frequently Asked Questions (Faqs)

1. What are 3 reasons podcasts are so popular?

The top 3 reasons podcasts are gaining popularity include they make multitasking easy and entertaining, they have a wide range of genres available to choose from, and they help reduce screen time.

2. What is the benefit of listening podcast?

Studies prove that listening to podcasts stimulates imagery much more than that they do by watching or reading. This helps the listeners to pay more attention to what is being said and forces them to create scenarios. Podcasts have also emerged as a great marketing tool, where brands and businesses reach out to podcasters in order to advertise their products and services.

3. What is the key feature of a podcast?

Podcasts include one or more hosts to indulge in a particular topic and discuss it.

4. Why are podcasts good for the brain?

Since podcasts stimulate the imagery senses of the person listening to the podcast, it forces the person to create images of what is being said, and doing so activates different parts of the brain.

5. Why do people listen podcasts?

People listen to podcasts for various reasons like getting information, entertainment, leisure time, and inspiration.

6. What is the objective of podcast?

The main objective of a podcast is to connect to a certain audience and communicate with them. This communication can include passing on some information, entertaining them, or simply sharing opinions with them.

Conclusion

We hope the above article helped the readers understand the factors making podcasts emerge as the new big thing in current times, along with it benefits. Stay tuned for more such content!

Also Read: AFC Championship Recap