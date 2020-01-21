Why is Megan Fox away from success and fame?

When Megan Fox started her career on the big screen, she became an explosive bomb and quickly made a perfect dumbbell with Michael Bay, who put her in sensual roles such as the Transformers franchise. But gradually it stopped appearing until it lost its public eye.

Everything fell apart when she compared Bay with Napoleon or Hitler in an interview. The actress was fired from the Transformers franchise. It is said that Steven Spielberg made the decision after being aware of the comment.

Over time, Megan took papers that went along the same line, but none worked. After a few years, she apologized to Michael Bay, who put her back on the celebrity list and joined the cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Now Megan has been looking for roles in films that don’t stand out, she is currently nominated for the Razzie Awards, the worst in the cinema, for her participation in the Zeroville movie of James Franco.

