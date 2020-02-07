Why is India not supporting V. Unbeatable?

V. Those in 2019 were unbeatable, but after a shock twist in the American Got Talent Final, they missed the winner’s prize. Now the Indian superstar dance group is racing on AGT: Champions through the current competition. As an unbeatable advance for V. on the show, her appearances this year were not picked up by Indian fans. Here are our predictions as to why V. Unbeatable has lost fan support in India.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aiNFENYmZkk (/ embed)

Do Indian fans of V. Unbeatable know about “AGT: The Champions”?

“The Champions” is a fairly new concept that only aired in the UK and US for two years. Although big fans of the show in America want to see “AGT: The Champions”, fans in India are probably not aware that the sensational dance group is represented on the show at all. Even the dance group itself admitted in an exclusive interview on the Talent Recap red carpet (below) that they didn’t know that the champions spin-off actually existed!

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7cxgieq39j0 (/ embed)

Netflix is ​​also no longer broadcasting the show internationally, making it almost impossible to watch entire episodes from India.

It is possible that Indian fans have not outdone last year’s loss for V.

V. The unbeatable fourth place was a shock for everyone and especially for their fans in India. Throughout the competition last year, V. Unbeatable was considered what to beat. For this reason, it is very likely that Indian fans have lost confidence in the show and not so much the dance group itself.

There is still great support for V. Unbeatable

V. Made Howie’s Golden Buzzer unbeatable on “The Champions” this year

“The Champions” is all about the super fans. We believe we can play a role in the show’s final season, but the poll is not public. Indeed, this could be in favor of V. Unbeatable for a smaller hand-picked group of people voting on America’s behalf.

The performances of the dance group uploaded to YouTube still reach millions of people. And although it is nowhere near the number of spectators from 2019, it is fair to say that the dance group are absolute leaders.

America's Got Talent: The Champions leaves on Monday, 08./7.