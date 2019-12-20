Why is college basketball back in San Francisco after 80 years of absence?

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – Al Attles, the 83-year-old legend of the Golden State Warriors, was a young child the last time a college basketball game was played in a neutral place within the city limits of San Francisco.

Now, just a few months after Attles' entry into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame, the Warriors have joined their legacy by creating the Al Attles Classic, a quadruple header game of college basketball for the Chase Center on Saturday .

When Stanford (10-1) faces San Diego (6-7) at noon, he will mark the first neutral clash in the city since the 1939 NCAA tournament played by the Western Regionals at the California Island Coliseum treasure. Oregon defeated Oklahoma 55-37 and won the first NCAA basketball championship.

The Treasure Island facilities were built as part of the Golden Gate International Exhibition, a World Fair that celebrates the opening of the San Francisco-Oakland and Golden Gate Bay bridges.

The Warriors, seeking to create events for their new Chase Center, worked hand in hand with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to schedule a college day.

The rest of the two session event includes Cal (6-5) against Boston College (7-5) at 2:30, Arizona (10-2) vs. St. John & # 39; s (10-2) at 7 pm, and Saint Mary & # 39; s (11-2) vs. Nevada (8-4) at 9 pm

Brandon Schneider, Warriors' revenue director, said the franchise wants the event to highlight Attles, his former player, coach and general manager.

"We thought it would be amazing to put his name on it," Schneider said. "It is a great tribute to Al. Very bay area.

Al Attles, 2011. (Ray Chavez / Personnel Records)

No sports figure in the Bay Area has been more durable than Attles, who came with the Philadelphia Warriors and made his local debut on October 23, 1962, more than 57 years ago. The Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 140-113 at the Cow Palace in Daly City, as Wilt Chamberlain had 56 points and 29 rebounds. Attles contributed 10 points and eight assists.

Attles became the team coach during the 1969-70 season and led the franchise to his first local NBA championship in 1975.

After scoring 6,328 points and training the team to 557 victories, Attles has remained active with the franchise in various front-office capabilities. His 16th shirt has been removed and is a member of the Bay Area Hall of Fame for Sports.

A Warriors spokesman said Attles expects to attend Saturday's early session, depending on how he feels.

The Warriors have generated a variety of events for the Chase Center, including Metallica, Elton John, Eric Clapton and The Who.

"We wanted college basketball to be a big part of that," Schneider said.

The USF men's and women's teams were the first university teams to play in Chase at the beginning of last month, but the plan from the beginning was to organize a larger event that involved the Bay Area teams. Schneider said the Al Attles Classic began as a double header, but expanded when more teams showed interest.

The Hall of Fame has significant experience in assembling these types of events, so the Warriors approached. Greg Procino, vice president of basketball operations at the Hall of Fame, said it was an easy decision to partner with the Warriors.

"Not everyone arrives in Springfield (Massachusetts) to see the Hall of Fame, and given our mission to promote the game of basketball at all levels around the world, we have expanded our series of college basketball," said Procino.

Saint Mary & # 39; s, for example, played at the Showcase event of the Hall of Fame in Phoenix on Wednesday night, beating Arizona State 96-56.

Procino, who expects Saturday's attendance to be between 10,000 and 12,000 combined for the two sessions, explained that St. John's was invited when former Warriors star Chris Mullin was the Red Storm coach.

Mullin now works on television in the Warriors games for NBC Bay Area, so it would not be a surprise if he shows up to see his alma mater. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he plans to be available for Arizona, his former school.

Both the Warriors and the Hall of Fame expect this to become an annual element in the university basketball calendar, although nothing is official beyond this year.

"This is where we are starting," said Schneider. "We will learn a lot, we will receive comments from the schools and from everyone involved.

"We chose to take it one year at a time. But beyond a contract, there is a commitment that we want to see this move forward."