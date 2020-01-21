It started as a few cases of pneumonia among workers at a fish market in central China. Now a new virus has put the world on alert.

At the end of last month, doctors discovered a new type of viral pneumonia in people who worked or visited a fish market in the suburbs of Wuhan in China – fever, cough, difficulty breathing.

Since then, more than 200 cases have been reported and three people have died.

Thailand reported two cases of Chinese virus-carrying visitors last week, and Japan reported its first case of infection on Thursday after a Japanese man returned from a visit to Wuhan. South Korea has also reported a case of the virus involving a Wuhan traveler.

What do we know about the novel corona virus or 2019 nCoV and how worried should we be?

What is a corona virus?

The virus behind the outbreak in China is being studied by health authorities and researchers, but corona viruses are nothing new.

A computer graphic of a corona virus, named after the corona or crown, made from surface proteins (outer dots) that are used to penetrate a host cell. Photo: ABC

It is a large group of viruses that cause diseases such as colds and gastrointestinal infections, as well as newer diseases such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) and MERS (Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome).

They are named after the corona or crown of surface proteins that the virus uses to penetrate its host’s cells. in other words, the person who got infected.

How does 2019-nCoV spread?

Health authorities are still working hard to find out the spread of the virus.

At first, it was believed that those who caught it did so directly on the Wuhan seafood market, to which the first cases were attributed.

Infections were not initially reported in healthcare workers, and the World Health Organization said that the fact that some cases did not appear to be related to the market could not rule out “limited human-to-human transmission”. as a possibility.

China’s National Health Commission has since confirmed that the virus was passed from person to person and infected medical personnel.

People with the virus usually have a fever, sometimes with respiratory symptoms, Irani Thevarajan, an infectious disease doctor at the University of Melbourne, told RN Breakfast.

“Cough, shortness of breath, rapid breathing, sore throat, runny nose. A bit like presenting the cold, but obviously more severe, ”said Dr. Thevarajan.

She said that when people died, it was reported that these patients had other diseases that may have played a role.

How similar is this outbreak to SARS and MERS?

Another corona virus, SARS, started in southern China in late 2002 and spread to more than two dozen countries, killing nearly 800 people.

And MERS has killed more than 850 people since it was first identified in Saudi Arabia in 2012.

MERS has a high mortality rate, but this new corona virus is not necessarily that serious. Photo: ABC

SARS is a particularly contagious virus that can easily spread to humans, said Allen Cheng, an infectious disease and epidemiology expert at Monash University.

MERS has been passed from person to person mainly in healthcare.

While the 2019 nCoV has caused deaths and early identified cases have been serious, people should not be overly alarmed, Professor Cheng said.

“It is important to know that new viruses are tested in cases where people are very sick. At first glance, it often looks as if they are very strict.”

Many of the people who have been diagnosed since the original cases were not so seriously ill, he said.

What are governments doing to control the spread?

The Australian Department of Health said in a statement that it was aware of the outbreak and was following developments closely, but there was no cause for concern in Australia.

Chief physician Brendan Murphy says Australia has well-established procedures in place to ensure that people with diseases traveling to the country are discovered at the border.

Airlines are already required to report passengers who show signs of an infectious disease, such as fever, sweating or chills, so that sick travelers can be picked up by biosecurity staff for assessment upon arrival in Australia.

Thermal scanners are sometimes used to identify travelers with a fever, but they can be unreliable, says Dr. Cheng. Photo: ABC

Some countries use thermal scanners to detect people with fever, but they are probably not a useful intervention at this stage, as people who are sick may not have an elevated temperature all the time. Said Dr. Cheng.

“It will miss a lot of people who have a fever (a disease that causes fever),” he said.

“And for people who have a fever, especially during the influenza season in the northern hemisphere, there is a good chance that it is not this novel coronavirus.”

The heads of health of the Australian states and territories will meet this week to discuss developments with this virus.

In the United States, passengers arriving from Wuhan in San Francisco, Los Angeles and New York are examined for signs of infection, according to the Health News website STAT.

The Chinese health authorities closely monitor the outbreak and have released the genetic sequence of the virus, so it is now possible to test it.

Do Australians have to take precautions?

No cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Australia and the World Health Organization currently has no specific travel recommendations for China.

But Dr. Cheng asked people to travel to and from China to become aware of the virus seek medical treatment if they felt uncomfortable.

It’s a particularly busy time as people take trips to the Lunar New Year, which takes place on January 25th of this year.

When you go to the hospital or see a doctor, it is important that you know that you were in China, ”he said.

“Sometimes people don’t volunteer this information because they don’t think it’s relevant, but in this case it’s really important.”

Australians planning to travel to China should check the government’s Smart Traveler website for the latest travel risk information.

-ABC