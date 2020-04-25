Why I’m Loving James Charles ’Talent Show‘ Instant Influencer ’and You Too Too

James Charles became a major figure in the beauty industry shortly after high school, and despite the drama last year with Tati Westbrook, his star appeal was unprecedented and unstoppable. Let’s just say I had the perfect ONE reverse card and the message was clear to the beauty industry – he is untouchable. He is now back with a first influencer competition that has 6 contestants competing to win it all in his original YouTube series called Instant Influencer. Let’s talk about it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSC2q1Q-7KM [/ embed]

What do you get by winning “Instant Influencer”?

You’ll win a $ 10,000 video and lighting studio owned by James Charles and have a chance to collaborate with James Charles on his YouTube channel with 18.2 million subscribers. Since it’s YouTube’s biggest beauty channel and has had stars like Kylie Jenner, it’s a huge platform and the kind of introduction you want in the YouTube world if you want to make it big.

And contestants can also win $ 50,000, which is just the icing on the cake.

Who are the judges?

So the acting judge will be the president and creative director of Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina, born Claudia Soare, who will join him each week. For this week, the famous guest was Paris Hilton. Now it’s going to be very hot We know that Manny MUA was told to make an appearance and so was Nikita Dragun, but we don’t have official confirmation yet.

“Don’t forget to mix, but don’t mix,” James Charles is so ready for “Instant Influencer”

Enter as a boss and for a makeup enthusiast and beauty enthusiast, the program is just the solution I need during quarantine. During the concert we had the contestants at first glance reflecting their personality. I love how James isn’t furry or tough, but still gave constructive criticism to contestants.

RELATED: YOUTUBE TALENT SHOW? BEAUTY GURU JAMES CHARLES LOOKING FOR THE NEXT TRACK OF THE INTERNET – HERE IT WORKS

After that, they had to create a marketing campaign around the product they chose at the Ulta Beauty lab. A contestant who did not live up to it was released. Did you expect more drama? Heck yes.

But was I disappointed with the first show? No.

The content is fresh and different, something we expect from James Charles. Contestants are diverse. The program is well filmed and produced. The attachment to contestants is there because of their loose stories.

Like any talent show, the show has a good deal of splashed emotions, while Norvina comes out smoothly, James is kind and likeable. We don’t know Norvina’s personality so maybe she’s closed. But you feel an instant love for the contestants, which is ultimately what the talents demonstrate. Paris Hilton’s dog stole the show and was from Paris, but the criticism was neither technical nor educational. Norvina, on the other hand, came out blunt, but was also well-mannered, which is not surprising at all. Is the show ready to be on TV like Got Talent from the United States or even American Idol? I wouldn’t stand breathing for that, but given the cult of James as follows, it can’t be ruled out. I wish there was something more about the selection process, behind the scenes and just more drama, but when you’re in your forties and you stay home, is it perfect to give you a boost? Yes.

Obviously, James didn’t plan this sort of thing, but the show is perfectly timed by luck, something with James is synonymous with. Who is the program for? Younger demographic who likes to experiment with makeup, moodless teens and makeup lovers around the world.

.