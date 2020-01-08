Why I'm excited about the new coach for the Dallas Cowboys

Loading...

It is official. The cowboys have named their new trainer. Jerry Jones held a press conference with the new trainer today.

Welcome to Texas, Mike McCarthy.

If you’re not familiar with Mike, think of Green Bay. He was with the Packers for a long time and was very successful.

Mike was the man at the top when Aaron Rodgers became famous (the “discount double check” type). Mike coached Bret Favre in the years ’07 and ’08. Mike McCarthy even has a superbowl ring as a trainer.

However, none of this excites me.

I’m happy for Dallas. I hope they can do something magical next season. My God, Dallas fans could use a break.

I’m excited because that means I don’t have to sit an entire off-season to listen to rumors that my favorite team’s coach is heading to Dallas. I no longer have to hear Sean Payton leave New Orleans for Dallas.

It is a rumor that keeps popping up. During the bounty gate everyone was talking about how Sean would leave Drew and the Saints and go to Dallas. If the Saints don’t get the championship, everyone talks about Sean flying to Dallas.

One thing is certain, Sean Payton will not travel to Dallas this year. Mike McCarthy is. That’s why I’m excited.