Why I am too busy is not an acceptable excuse

The dreaded memory appears on my cell phone: A friend (actually more of an acquaintance) is celebrating a birthday party tonight. “Urgh, I was so busy and so exhausted. I don’t think I can do it,” I write back and put a bag of Flaming Hot Cheetos on my stomach to stop my fifth episode of The Great British Bake Off.

We all know what “I’m too busy” really means. It is our most popular and socially acceptable excuse to get out of almost any situation.

And we have to remove the phrase from our vocabulary.

The now ubiquitous phrase has been called our new symbol of aspiration status, evidence of an epidemic about “boasting”, and a symptom of our crippling culture. In fact, a 2010 study found that people dislike idleness and find activity rather reassuring. The Hustle culture is so real that the cancellation of plans has apparently become an act of self-help. New Year’s resolutions are supposed to replace those “less” with concrete, realizable goals.

canceling plans to read is OK. Skipping a party for the gym is fine. Staying at home to cook is fine. Let us encourage it and respect self-improvement.

Whether we are actually too busy or not is up for debate (here is a decent test to check). But it’s also pretty irrelevant.

For a certain class of people in America, the atmosphere of busyness has become an addiction, a means to justify our existence and maintain our social value. The crutch that allows us not to face the busyness of life is said to keep us from life. I’m sorry, Chance the Rapper, but the answer to the rampant hype is not just that you stay at home and escape your responsibility from other people.

Don’t get me wrong: Many people are too busy, whether they have two or three jobs to make ends meet, single parents, or both. But it’s usually not the people who complain that they’re too busy.

People who complain that they are too busy use this more often as a comforting lie to cover up less self-glorifying and socially acceptable problems. If we stop blaming busyness, we could actually be forced to face the real reasons why life sometimes feels so exhaustingly impossible to keep up.

We have to remove “I’m too busy” from our vocabulary.

Let’s take my Cheeto finger rejection of a social gathering.

For years this was my standard answer to all invitations, if I even bothered to open the texts. And I actually believed my own crap. Sure, I may not be really busy right now, but the busy exhaustion from my demanding job justified this slight expansion of the truth. It was also the reason why I just didn’t have time for therapy – although gosh, wouldn’t that be nice ?!

After some traumatic events that forced me a few years ago, I did the impossible. I found time for therapy – not once, but twice a week. There I was diagnosed with agoraphobia and social anxiety. After a week of anxiety medication, I was amazed to find that I was suddenly neither too exhausted nor too busy to leave the house.

Imagine how much faster it would be to identify and deal with problems if “I’m too busy” simply wasn’t a guaranteed “Get Out of Jail Free” card.

Maybe I had to admit that while I had a lot of time to spend with Mary Berry in the baker’s tent, and leaving my house felt like hard work. Obviously, I wasn’t too busy. I was too scared. But there was no way to tell my friends about it without sounding reprehensibly pathetic.

If I now relapse and try to tell my therapist that I’m too busy to make an appointment, he asks when I can make a new appointment, which makes it almost impossible to cancel. His insistence almost always leads to one of our most productive (and difficult) sessions. Because my problems still seem to like to hide behind the bustle of business.

Ultimately, we keep ourselves distracted by busyness so that our minds don’t have enough time to think about it.

Some people even use busyness as a form of postponement (also known as productive postponement), with an endless list of tasks that are easy to do and conveniently prevent you from getting to overarching projects. In the meantime, when busyness was no longer an excuse, you might find yourself avoiding this project because it is just too daunting, you haven’t received enough guidance, or you simply don’t have the resources.

Ironically, saving yourself from this excuse will save you a lot of time and energy in the end

People also often quote busyness as the reason why they don’t go out or keep up with their loved ones. Querying the true source of these excuses can be uncomfortably personal, but ultimately you teach yourself to be a better friend, partner, family member, and parent.

Perhaps you are in an overwhelming stage of your life and are no longer emotionally available for long-term engagement. This is a much more serious and satisfying answer to the hopeful partner in question than “I just don’t have the time until today.” Or maybe your reluctance to call your mother more often is the guilt she beats you for doing what makes it emotionally stressful. You may not want to meet a particular friend because you have outgrown them or are too far away to take care of them.

Granted, some of these conversations are probably best done internally. Regardless, addressing this information may affect your actions for the better. And although it sounds a lot less ugly than everyone else, in the end it will save you a lot of time and energy if you don’t use this excuse.

Getting rid of the busy excuse doesn’t mean you have to say yes to everything. But if you say no, you will be held responsible for where your dislike comes from. From there, you can judge whether this is actually justified, whether these are the types of priorities that you want to set for yourself, or whether it is a situation that justifies leaving your comfort zone. You stop being too busy and start being productive.

Most of us are actually not too busy. The trick is just to find time in our schedules to get rid of the bullshit.

