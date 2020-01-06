Why Henry Winkler has beef with Tom Hanks

Loading...

While Tom Hanks received his Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment at the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, the camera briefly panned to Henry Winkler, who showed a much less than enthusiastic expression on his cup.

It is interesting that the director from the phalanx of celebrities who have gathered at the Beverly Hilton has chosen to put the star “Happy Days” in the spotlight. Or maybe it was a mischievous option as it turns out that two of the nicest people in Hollywood have had feuds for over three decades.

It turned out that Winkler was the original director of the Kiddie film “Turner and Hooch” with Hanks, but was quickly dismissed after only 13 days of use.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mY-k-y1-5w (/ embed)

Last year, when the 74-year-old Winkler was a guest on What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a caller asked him about her reputation. Winkler initially pretended not to understand the question, but then admitted that the beef was real.

“I made the film for 13 days and then I was called into the office of (producer) Jeff Katzenberg and he said,” Do you have everything with you? Go home.'”

The Disney flick, about a rigid policeman who is forced to team up with a drooling French mastiff to help solve a murder, was finally completed by British-Canadian director Roger Spottiswoode.

Although Winkler didn’t have fond memories of working with Hanks 63, he liked to spend some, if brief, time with another actor on the set – the dog.

“I got on well, great with this dog,” he said on “WWHL”. “I love this dog.”

Winkler has recently won Raves for his appearance in the critically acclaimed HBO comedy “Barry”, in which he plays Gene Couisneau, a magnificently cultivated drama coach who acts as a mentor for Hitman and became Thespian Barry (Bill Hader) , He even won his first Emmy in 2018, joking that he wrote his acceptance speech “43 years ago”.