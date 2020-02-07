Why Grey’s anatomy should kill Alex Karev

For all world class surgeons operating within the walls of Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital, Grey’s Anatomy is notorious for the high death rate among staff (remember when the nickname of the Seattle hospital was Grace Mercy Death?), and the hospital is even named after two beloved characters who have a creepy ending nine years after the show’s run had. There is no one in this show who cannot be replaced. Of course, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) seems pretty safe, but at the moment I’m not even willing to place that bet.

But when the news came that Justin Chambers left the show – no, had already left, announcing after his last episode had already been broadcast that he would not be coming back – it stung. Dr. Alex Karev was one of the few original characters who were still on the show and may have had the most compelling and dramatic arc in the course of the series.

When we first met Alex, he is an arrogant, chauvinistic bully, who takes care of himself and even lacks the least bit of empathy. But Alex somehow becomes one of the most engaging characters in the show, and enters Meredith’s designated “person” after Cristina (Sandra Oh), marrying fellow rock star surgeon Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) , taking on the role of Chief of Pediatrics at Gray Sloan, and eventually taking the lead as a surgeon for a rival hospital. Over the course of 16 seasons, Alex grows up, leaving behind the pompous jerk he was in the beginning and turning into a friendly, compassionate man who is great with children, brilliant in the operating room and a ride-or-die friend.

I love Alex more than any other character that is still there Grey’s Anatomyand frankly, more than any other character in most other currently broadcasted shows. When Grey’s started, I never thought that Alex would eventually become not just a great doctor, but also a legitimate good person, the kind of man who completes fifteen years of patient testimony on behalf of his best friend.

This is why Grey’s Anatomy must kill him.

“He is gone, no groundwork has been laid and Chambers will not make extra shots to fill the gaps.”

Listen, I’m not happier about this than you. I love Alex, and if Chambers stayed around for a while, I would prefer that he get a big, triumphant broadcast, similar to how Sandra Oh left the show at the end of season 10. However, Chambers has already filmed his latest scenes before Grey’s Anatomy, they broadcast, and the writers did nothing to set up a permanent exit for Alex.

I am not going to speculate about the circumstances that led to the abrupt departure of Chambers from the show, but the fact remains that he is gone, no basis has been laid and Chambers will not film extra recordings to fill the gaps. So either Alex has to choose to leave his wife, quit the job for which he worked so hard and permanently disappear without saying goodbye to his friends. . . or his output will not be his choice at all.

The Alex we met in season 1 may have been willing to do his job and dump all his friends if there was a better chance, but the Alex we know halfway through season 16 would never dream of doing something like that. to do. Before he left “temporarily” to take care of his sick mother in Iowa, he had made another proposal to his wife, doubling his dedication to her, and is proud of the program he was building at Pac-North . From the end of “The Last Supper”, he is actively expanding vacancies to top surgeons, indicating that he intends to return. And even if the acquisition of Pac-North by the Catherine Fox Foundation continues with the intention to close the hospital, a ball that started rolling at the end of “The Last Supper”, we really expect that the whole transaction will continue without strong opposition from Alex Karev?

The only way for Alex to leave the show while still being true to his character is to meet him early on the screen. Just like Patrick Dempsey’s decision to leave meant that Derek Shepherd had to die, since Alex was the only way that Derek would permanently leave his wife and children in a body bag, Alex is now in a similar situation. Grey’s Anatomy has simply done his best to make Alex a reliable, loyal, stand-up man to show that he would just disappear. No matter how devastating it is, both for the characters and for the public, to deal with Alex’s death, killing him is the only way to get him out of the show without getting Chambers back, while still remaining true to his character.

“He doesn’t deserve to die … but he deserves to leave in a way that celebrates the person he has become.”

But even outside the screen, Alex can still meet a fitting end, one that yields one of the most transforming and satisfying character bows on TV. The Alex of season 16 would not hesitate to end up in a dangerous situation to save a stranger, or throw his body between a child and a bullet, or refuse to leave the side of someone who has been injured, even if it meant he was in danger. He might die in an accident like so many characters before him, but it would be much more satisfying for him to go out as a hero. There are a number of ways in which it can happen, from trying to help during a natural disaster, to trying to end an act of domestic terrorism or helping the victims, to pushing someone out of the way of a speeding car. It should probably happen while he is still in Iowa or on his way back, so that Gray Sloan’s doctors are not on site to try to help, but can only learn the truth helplessly from far and try to handle it.

I had always imagined the show that ended with Alex who would become a father and live happily ever after with Jo, while they both continued to dominate in their respective careers. I wanted him to be an uncle for the children of Meredith until they were grown up, and an honorary uncle for their children. I wanted him to win a Catherine Fox Award one day. But that is not going to happen now, and after fifteen years it would be an injustice for Alex to only fade in the middle of the season by choosing to do something completely out of his character. He doesn’t deserve to die, and the other characters Grey’s Anatomy don’t deserve to handle another death, but he deserves to leave in a way that celebrates the person he has become. If we cannot keep Alex Karev completely until the end of the series, we must at least hold on to the untainted memory of who he was. He has earned so much.