Why good long underwear is an essential wardrobe

Style GirlfriendStyle Girlfriend is the point of contact for men who are not only looking for advice on fashion, but also tips, tricks and shortcuts on the topic of lifestyle – all from the perspective of a friendly, female editorial team. Every week, Team SG will put together the clothes, grooming products, and more men to live their most stylish lives.

The upper floor. At least in my mind.

In high school, I worked part-time for three years in the intimate clothing department – also known as “ladies underpinnings” – at Marshall Field on the west side of Madison, Wisconsin.

… Oh yes, I should explain it. For those who don’t know, Marshall Field’s was a regional department store that started in Chicago and has since been taken over by Macy’s. What’s this? Hmm, okay … a department store is a big, big retail store where people buy everything from bedding to clothes to makeup before everyone starts bringing Amazon Prime all of these things straight to their door ,

Okay, are we all on the same page now? Great, keep going.

Marshall Field’s was a bloody palace and I still miss shopping there (they turned Madison’s into a Macy’s, which is fine, I think). But I get particularly nostalgic for my part of the Madison store in the cold months. Especially on the cool Saturday mornings in autumn and early winter, when UW Football had a home game on the program. You should have seen the women come in and frantically buy the entire wall of Cuddl Duds’ long underwear to keep warm and cheer in the stands that day.

The surprise snow from last weekend in NYC (a surprise for me when I woke up from an afternoon nap and found the floor covered with white anyway) reminded me that I don’t need warm and stylish winter gear by now! We have already covered winter boots and outer layers such as turtlenecks and fleece pullovers. Let’s talk about the base layers today so that they look good and stay in a good mood until spring.

Cuddl Duds

The upper floor. At least in my mind.

I just found out that Cuddl Duds made thermo clothing for men while researching this piece. So maybe you’re already on the CD train. If not, try the ClimateSport collection for the perfect warm but not too warm middle class.

Uniqlo

I’m pretty sure that every guy in New York has Uniqlo Heattech. After you’ve set up your residence, you may receive a postcard in the style of a jury summons, informing you that you need to pick up one or two items from the Japanese retailer’s signature base layer collection right away

Start with the long-sleeved crew-neck t-shirts made from bio-warming materials that provide warmth without extra bulk. Go under sweaters and hoodies and build your collection from there.

icebreaker

It’s a great time right now to shop for Icebreaker and her strange, surprisingly itchy wool pads. You can get 30-50% off selected styles on their website as part of the season sale.

Last minute ski or snowboard excursions? Make yourself comfortable with the BodyFitZone collection to wear under your gear. This heavy base layer has optimized fabric zones for active performance that keep you warm and dry on your way down the mountain.

L. L. Bean

The L. L. Bean people in Maine are familiar with the cold. For this reason, you can be confident that they produce affordable, high-quality base layers in various strengths and strengths.

Try the long silk underwear (a real bargain for just fifty dollars) to wear under your jeans on a cold weekday. You stay warm on the way to work, but don’t feel so bulky in the office that you want to put it awkwardly in a men’s bathroom between morning meetings.

,