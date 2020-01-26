Why former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu belongs to the Professional Football Hall of Fame

MIAMI – For much of the decade, the debate raged between fans of the Steelers and Ravens about which All-Pro safety was better, Troy Polamalu or Ed reed.

Reed entered the Professional Football Hall of Fame last year in his first year of eligibility, and Polamalu is expected to do the same this year.

Polamalu is one of two former Steelers players from this year’s group of 15 finalists, joining the Guard Alan Faneca on this list. The vote will take place on Saturday February 1 in Miami, with the 48 members of the Professional Football Hall of Fame selection committee deciding the fate of Polamalu and Faneca.

I will present both Polamalu and Faneca to the Professional Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee. This will largely be my five-minute speech for Polamalu, who is joined by former Colts catcher Reggie Wayne as a finalist in his first year of eligibility.

From 2003 to 2014, the Steelers ranked in the top 10 in the NFL, scoring seven defense, leading the league four times. They also placed in the top 10 in the least 10 yards allowed, leading the league five times during that period.

In the 12 years he has played, the Steelers have allowed the fewest yards, the second least points and the second lowest NFL passer ranking.

This defense was built around the unique skills of Polamalu, the team’s solid security.

“He’s a generational talent, one in a million athletes,” said the Hall of Fame Dick LeBeau, the brain of this defense. “He has the most incredible football instinct I have ever seen. Accompanying this wonderful instinct was a willingness to work and prepare. He was so quick and intuitive. He is absolutely a coach’s dream.”

LeBeau drew heavily on the talents of Polamalu, who led the Steelers to two Super Bowls victories and three AFC championships.

The 2010 NFL defensive player of the year – one of five safeties in NFL history to win the award – Polamalu was king of big games at key moments.

Many of them came in the team’s bitter rivalry against Reed and the Ravens. The two teams had some of the best knockout and hangout battles in the first decade of the 2000s, but there was a lot of mutual respect.

“I always used to say that older kids find a way to change the game and the course of the game,” said linebacker Ravens Hall of Fame Ray lewis. “We have had many times in our rivalry watching Troy – knowing that I hated it – but we had to respect it. When you talk about the reasons why the Troy Hall of Fame, there are a lot of kids, it there are many people who will play the game who hopes one day that they will play with the humility and the passion to play the game as Troy Polamalu played the game. “

A first round pick at the University of Southern California in 2003, Polamalu has played 158 regular season games in his 12 years with the Steelers. He also appeared in 15 career playoff games, helping the team 10-5.

Polamalu has been an All-Pro six times, earning first team status four times. He was also named to the Pro Bowl eight times and was a member of the All-Decade Football Hall of Fame team in the 2000s. He ended his career with 32 career interceptions, 14 forced fumbles, seven recoveries of escapees and 12 bags.

More importantly, it affected the way opponents attempted to attack the Steelers. Each week, opposing coaches and quarters said in conference calls to Pittsburgh media that the key to solving the Steelers’ defense was to diagnose where Polamalu was going to be in a given game.

“One of the keys to the success of a quarterback is to study a lot of movies to understand defensive tendencies and how the defense will try to defend whatever you are trying to do as an offense. ‘never worked against Troy,’ said Patriots. strategist Tom brady. “He was one of the most instinctive and disruptive players I have ever played against. Besides his incredible athleticism, his greatest skill was his unpredictability. Ball.

“Troy was just a playmaker that you had to consider every game. It was amazing watching a movie about him and trying to figure out how he knew where to be and when. If you wanted to find Troy, you were just looking for where the ball went and you would always find it. “

Linebacker at the Hall of Fame Lawrence Taylor Okay.

“He’s a pretty good player,” Taylor told USA Today in 2006. “He’s one of those guys who makes you turn on the TV just to watch it.”

It drove the opposing coaches crazy.

“Troy made a difference in every game,” said the Hall of Fame guard. Mike Munchak, who trained against Polamalu with the Titans. “As a line coach, I very rarely had to worry about high school. But we played Pittsburgh quite often, and each snap must have worried where it was. Some guys are drummers, big guys guys, strong guys, known to be the eighth man in the box or the bully. Troy did it in a very special way that worked for him. He goes to the Hall of Fame because he’s as good as anyone who has played the game. “

It also led to some dominant defenses.

Three times in Polamalu’s 12-year career, the Steelers have allowed less than 15 points per game. This was led by the 2008 defense, which limited opponents to 13.9 points and 237 yards per game en route to a Super Bowl victory.

Polamalu hasn’t won the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, but he could very well have it with his seven interceptions, which tied for second in the league. The award went to his teammate James Harrison this season, which was great with Polamalu, who quietly went about his business year after year, both on and off the field.

He largely downplayed his charity work, but it won him the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in 2010.

“In my case, he was as good a teammate as I have ever seen him,” said LeBeau, who has spent more than 50 years as a player and coach in the NFL. “He was so positive with the team’s goals and unpretentious in terms of personal praise. He was absolutely too good to be true, but he was true. I just think there was never any security that is better. And it is certainly worthy to enter the Hall of Fame and participate in the first ballot. “

