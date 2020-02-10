Of all airlines to book flights with when planning an outing, many people think that JetBlue is pretty cheap. It has been around since 1999 and, according to Clark.com, the planes are known to have a little more “legroom” than some others (which is certainly good to know). The airline goes to 102 different cities and there has recently been talk of flying to Europe.

But although people tend to fly with JetBlue (and there are many positive reports about Reddit about it), it’s not as affordable as people thought it is, and there are a few different reasons why.

Read on to find out why flying with JetBlue might not be as cheap as everyone assumes.

You cannot jump on standby on a flight without having to pay more

The truth is that although some airlines offer cheaper fares than others and much depends on where you go and when you book your tickets, air travel is always quite pricey. Even if someone proclaims that they are finally going to Italy and find a “great deal,” it’s going to cost a few hundred dollars, and that’s no big change.

One reason why people assume that JetBlue is cheap is that you can jump on a flight standby for a while and actually don’t have to spend money. That is no longer the case. According to Million Mile Secrets: “In the past, you could fly stand-by at no extra cost for flights immediately before or after your original flight (as long as it had the same origin and destination).” Today, customers will have to pay $ 75.

$ 75 is not exactly as cheap as, say, $ 5 or $ 10, and if you already spend a lot on your vacation, it’s hard to pay even more.

From January 2020 you have to pay more to check your luggage

Everyone thinks it is different to check baggage when on vacation. Some people think they should take tons of different clothing options, so they should check at least one bag, if not more. Others are happy to streamline their packaging and have normal hand luggage and they don’t even think about it.

CNN says that when you fly with JetBlue, you have to pay $ 35 for one piece of baggage to check (it was $ 30 earlier). And while it was $ 40 for another piece of luggage, it has now been raised to $ 45. This is another reason why it will not be so cheap to fly with this airline, as everyone assumes. It will make your flight ticket feel much more expensive than it originally was.

The more affordable option is not handy

They say time is money … and that seems to apply here as the most affordable option when booking flights with JetBlue is not the most convenient.

There are a few different ways to book flights with this airline: according to the official website there is Blue Basic, Blue, Blue Plus, Blue Extra and Mint. Only Blue Plus and Mint allow a checked bag.

As the LA Times explains: “Customers who purchase a reduced Blue Basic fare will not receive a refund if they have to cancel, cannot change the booking and must enter last – standards that match other airlines for the category.”

Because of this policy, flying with JetBlue may not be as cheap as everyone assumes. If you have to cancel your flight or want to fly at a different time, it will cost you. And because you can only get on the plane when everyone else already has it, it might be a bit stressful to have to wait for that extra time. And if you’re a nervous flyer, that extra time may not be the best news.

It costs $ 25 to purchase tickets over the phone

According to Clark.com, it costs $ 25 more to book JetBlue tickets by phone. Although that can certainly be much more money, it is still extra money that travelers probably would rather not pay.

Travelers may not know this, so if you booked your tickets by phone and were then told that you had to pay $ 25, it would be a bit frustrating to hear. And since you are already paying for your hotel rooms, restaurant meals and some activities during your vacation, these costs can add up and it may seem that your trip is even more expensive.

Although many people assume that JetBlue flying is super cheap, there are some extras that make it a little more expensive, and it is good to be aware of these things before you book your travel plans. From paying to check your luggage to paying money to fly on standby, flying with this airline may not be that cheap.

