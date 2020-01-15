January is a time when many people make resolutions – and then break them. Almost 60% of Americans will choose to exercise more, but less than 10% will stick to their determination. A key to maintaining resolutions is to ensure that they are measurable. An easy way to track activities is to use a portable smartwatch or fitness tracker. In fact, almost one in five adults used a fitness tracker.

Wearable fitness trackers can also help improve medical care by providing insights into physical activity, heart rate, location, and sleep patterns. My research team uses portable fitness tracker data with smart home sensors to enable older adults to live a safe and independent life. We are also examining portable fitness tracker data, as well as electronic medical records and genome data, to investigate the causes of gestational diabetes. Many other researchers are using portable fitness trackers to better understand how lifestyle affects health.

Unfortunately, in my health informatics research, I’ve found that portable devices may not contain all of the recognitions that their users deserve, and in some cases, users may want to consider how secure and private their data is.

Give credit when it is due

People who use fitness trackers are frustrated with how they get “recognition” for their activities, which causes some users to give up fitness trackers. In the work of my research team, we find that people with limited arm movement report that fitness trackers do not record their activities accurately. This can also happen to people who don’t have traditional gaits as they may mix.

The lack of credit occurs especially when people walk but keep their arms still – e.g. B. when pushing a stroller or holding an infant in the hand. New mothers also report accuracy issues regarding their sleep pattern. If you wake up several times during the night, the device will show you as “light asleep” the next morning. This is frustrating when the new mother wants to use this data to negotiate childcare with her partner, as a device may credit the mother with more sleep than she actually gets.

Did you sleep easily or did you wake up several times?

Image: fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

These inaccuracies make sense from a technical point of view. When people keep their wrists steady, like pushing a stroller, the wrist doesn’t change direction. Therefore, the software cannot detect changes in the movement of the accelerometer on a wrist tracker that looks for changes in movements from top to bottom, front to back, and side to side. Researchers have also shown that 500 or fewer steps can be recorded without wearing the device, which shows how devices can sometimes override activity. If sleep is detected, most people do not wake up several times a night, so the algorithms used by portable devices may throw away these brief bursts of motion.

The companies that make these portable devices have significant intellectual property, which is to capture these movements and then use algorithms to decide how much people move or sleep so that these algorithms are not shared publicly. There are currently no mechanisms to provide feedback on what has been recognized. Imagine a person pushing a button and saying to a portable fitness machine: “I woke up three times tonight!”

Because people don’t get the recognition they deserve for some of their activities, I’m concerned about what kind of lifestyle data we researchers can accurately estimate from a commodity that is feasible for our health research. In data processing there is the saying “rubbish in, rubbish out”. When portable fitness trackers include inaccurate step and sleep data in the algorithms that quantify our activities, people make health-related decisions based on inaccurate data.

Who has the data?

Consumers typically evaluate how much “credit” they get from a fitness tracker by transferring the data to an app. Most people probably assume that the data will not be widely shared when the data is transferred to the app. For example, users can assume that they can see the data, people with whom they have shared data, can see it, and the company that has the device and the app can see the data. However, this is only part of the story.

However, a company could change its terms of use – studies have shown that people have difficulty understanding – and decide to make this health information available to third parties. For example, portable fitness data could be sold to help our employers understand our fitness and productivity, or to help insurance companies remove or refuse health insurance. Although there is no evidence that this practice is being used, I think it would be good if consumers were aware that this would be possible in the future.

This article was originally published on The Conversation

Here