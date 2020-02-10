Why firing witnesses of deposition by Trump concerns some Republicans

SALT LAKE CITY – President Donald Trump has fired two witnesses and Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday that the Justice Department accepts information from Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about the alleged transactions of the Biden family in Ukraine – just days after the president was acquitted by the Senate on charges of charges, including abuse of power for searching for an investigation into the Bidens.

Reimbursement or insubordination?

Trump fired Friday Gordon Sondland, US ambassador to the European Union, and Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, adviser to the National Security Service. Both had testified – following a summons by Congress – during hearings of the House being deposed.

The president has the right to dismiss officials at will, but since both were released two days after a Senate led by the Republican government acquitted the president, the removals have given cause for concern that retribution was a factor:

That perception was perhaps exacerbated by the fact that the president is also the twin brother of Vindman, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, removed, who worked as a lawyer for the national security council. The military career officers both remain in the army.

Trump called Alexander Vindman – an army officer, war veteran and recipient of Purple Heart – “very disobedient” in a tweet Friday morning.

Fake News @CNN & MSDNC keep talking about ‘Lt. Col. ‘Vindman as if I would only think how wonderful he was. I actually don’t know him, I never talked to him or met him (I don’t think so!), But he was very disobedient, reported the content of my “perfect” calls wrong, & …

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 8 February 2020

Republicans are concerned about optics, retribution

According to the New York Times, at least four republican senators tried to prevent the former former ambassador Sondland from being fired. Sens. Martha McSally from Arizona, Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, Thom Tillis from North Carolina, and Susan Collins from Maine were worried that the White House expulsion of Sondland would look bad.

“I am clearly not in favor of any form of retaliation against anyone who came with evidence,” Collins said, the Portland Press Herald reported.

DOJ accepts info from Ukraine. Barr is skeptical.

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS ‘Face The Nation Sunday that the Justice Department accepts information Giuliani has gathered through his efforts – a focus of the investigation into house allegations – to convince Ukraine of the activities of the Biden family and allegations of corruption to investigate in that country.

“The Ministry of Justice receives information from Rudy from Ukraine,” Graham told Margaret Brennan of CBS. He also said that he had spoken with Attorney General William Barr earlier Sunday morning and warned that all information coming from Ukraine should be screened because “Russia plays us like a violin”.

Barr remains careful. “There are many agendas in Ukraine. There are many opposing currents and we cannot take anything that we get from Ukraine at face value, “Barr said skeptically Monday on all information from Giuliani and Ukraine, Politico reported.