Why environmentalists are upset about the BLM road plan in San Rafael

SALT LAKE CITY – Critics of a proposed travel plan proposed by the Land Administration Office say it will do irreparable damage to the San Rafael region if it is promulgated because it doubles the number of miles open for the use of vehicles outside road.

Launched on Friday, the plan proposes to convert the San Rafael area into a "playground" for off-road enthusiasts, say the Southern Wilderness Alliance and The Wilderness Society.

"The draft BLM travel plan is short-sighted and does not take into account the wide variety of public land resources and user groups," said Laura Peterson, staff attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. "Instead of taking advantage of the opportunity to develop a reasonable, manageable and forward-looking travel plan that guarantees public access while preserving backcountry and minimizing damage, the BLM plan does the exact opposite."

But Ray Peterson, the Emery County public administrator, said the plan is the result of a four-year process in which the federal agency methodically reviewed the inventoried routes.

“Emery County is happy with this process. Recognizing that there is no bulletproof process, this is as good as it gets. It was thorough, meticulous and thorough, ”said Peterson.

He added that these are not new routes, but existing paths.

"There were many more who were not designated that the BLM decided not to reappoint," Peterson said.

The land with the trails covers approximately 300,000 acres, he said, adding that "it is a large part of the country."

But the groups say that federal law requires BLM to minimize impacts on natural and cultural resources by designating motor vehicle routes, and the agency did not consider impacts such as damage to soils, watershed, vegetation, habitat of Wildlife and cultural sites.

In addition, they claim that the BLM did not consider how the proposed routes would present conflicts with other land users.

Soren Jespersen, senior field representative at The Wilderness Society, called the plan unilateral.

"This is not travel management, it is a free trip for everyone, and it is not what visitors to the San Rafael desert experience," Jespersen said.

Peterson said the BLM has worked cooperatively for years with multiple groups to develop the plan, including the governor's office, land administration for the school trust, recreation interests, conservation organizations and others.

The plan is open to public comments for 30 days.