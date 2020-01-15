Why Elizabeth Warren's feeds are flooded with snake emoji

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s social media feeds are crawling. If you browse through the responses to each new tweet and the comments from her most recent Instagram posts, you won’t find much discussion about the actual content, whether it’s donations or the student loan debt crisis. Instead, it is line after line sour green snake emoji, mixed with people who apologize for the people engulfing Warren’s accounts with snake emoji. Unless you think Senator Warren’s campaign for presidency has suddenly become very popular with reptile enthusiasts, #NeverWarren is also popular alongside #WarrenIsASnake.

The people who snake snake emoji are usually in favor of Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign for the president. (Or so they claim. After all, this is still the internet.) On Monday, CNN (and Warren confirmed) that Sanders stated during a private meeting between the two in 2018, during which they discussed their presidential ambitions, that he did not say that a woman would vote in the elections can win. Sanders denied making this comment and called it “ridiculous” in a statement to CNN and “incomprehensible” when asked about the situation during last night’s Democratic debate. Warren again disagreed with Sanders’ account, but said she was “not here to fight Bernie.”

Yet the atmosphere between the senators, who are friends, looked good. When the debate ended, a picture of the couple with a short discussion (with Tom Steyer looming up between them as a nonsequitur stork in a suit) became his own meme. But it is not nearly as ubiquitous as the snakes.

Warren is not the first woman to be visited with a social media scourge of snake emoji in the midst of a controversy. Calling someone a snake is hardly an invention on social media, but using the snake emoji as a form of memetic harassment began with pop star Taylor Swift. In July 2016, people started spamming Swift’s accounts with snake emoji because they believed she was ambiguous – partly because of situations with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris and Katy Perry, but mainly because of a long-standing feud with Kanye West (and, by extension, Kim Kardashian West ). After the release of the single ‘Famous’ by West, Swift said she was offended by the song lyrics, in which West both claimed credit for Swift’s fame and said he thought the couple might sleep together. In response, Kardashian West placed audio on Snapchat from Swift who seemed to approve the lyrics prior to the release of the track. She also joined furious fans in the flood of the snake emoji.

However, there was one downside to the Taylor Swift hose situation. Instagram had built a filter that would automatically remove specific words (or emoji) from user feeds, and Swift’s account made an appropriate first test case. The snakes evaporated. Kim Kardashian West later used the same filter to get rid of snake emoji posted by angry Swifties. The function can now be used by any user, which could be useful for Senator Warren should they decide to use it. “The AI ​​we have built to proactively filter out bullying or offensive terms does not filter out the snake emoji, given the many different ways in which it can be used,” explains a spokesperson for Facebook, the parent company of Instagram. “Hypothetically, if Senator Warren added the snake emoji to her keywords, the emoji would be filtered out of her comments.” (Warren can also mute the emoji on Twitter, but that’s not quite the same as scrubbing them completely.)

