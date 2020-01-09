Why does your iPhone's battery run out so quickly?

Loading...

iPhone battery problems are by far the most common iPhone problems I encounter. Although it is true that batteries are consumables, and as such wear out over time, the problem with the iPhone is often not the battery, but an app, or perhaps even the charger.

Fortunately, iOS 13 gives you a number of tools to diagnose battery problems, and here we take a tour and see how you can use them to find out if your iPhone’s battery needs replacing or if the problem has not been resolved to an app , or that your cable charger is defective.

# 1: Battery status

The first thing to check is the battery status. To do this visit Settings> Battery> Battery Status.

Battery health

Here you have access to two pieces of important data. If this screen is displayed Maximum capacity more than 80% and Peak performance is displayed: “Your battery currently supports normal peak performance”, then you are OK. If this is not the case, you may have isolated your battery problem and may want to replace the battery.

The Peak performance will also tell you if your iPhone is turned off due to a battery problem. If it says “This iPhone has undergone an unexpected shutdown because the battery was unable to provide the required peak power”, this may indicate a worn out battery. However, I say “may” because cold weather can also cause a similar problem, and if Maximum capacity if it turns out to be more than 80% and you do not get random shutdowns, then your battery may still be OK.

# 2: Does your iPhone charge correctly?

Your iPhone records the battery usage over time and this can be a very useful diagnostic tool. Go to Settings> Batteryand you see a graph with the name Battery Level that looks like this:

Battery Level

There’s a lot going on here, so let me break it down for you. Green indicates that the iPhone does not normally have its own battery, while yellow indicates that your iPhone was in energy-saving mode. The shaded green areas show when your iPhone was being charged.

Last loading level shows how much charge the battery was last charged, a good way to quickly see if the battery is fully charged or not.

You can use this to see how your battery drains and whether the iPhone is actually charged when you think it is. If you do not see those green shaded areas, test your charger and if you are using an older cable, check the Lightning connector for corrosion.

# 3: Is an app running out of battery?

One is mentioned below the battery level graph Efficacy.

Efficacy

This graph records how much time apps were on the screen (the dark blue pieces of the bar) and when the screen was off (displayed in light blue).

If you see a lot of background activity, this can cause a problem with an app. The table below this chart provides an overview of battery usage by the app and you can choose to view data about battery usage, but by clicking on the blue one View activity In this link you can get an overview of the time on the screen and the background.

App activity

App activity

Although some apps legitimately require a lot of background time to function (such as the Tile app in the image above), this can also be a problem and the battery can drain. One way to test this is to turn off an app in the background by turning off Settings General> Background Refresh the app and disable that for apps that seem to be heavy users.

Turn off background activity

# 4: The nuclear option

This is the nuclear option, but it can help you determine if the problem is a hardware problem or software. I only recommend this as a last resort because it is very time consuming.

Go to Settings> General> Reset and choose Reset all settings or, if you also want to remove all apps, Reset all content and settings.

