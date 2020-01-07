Why does the Peter Weber bachelor live with his parents?

Loading...

The BachelorPeter Weber is 28 years old and seems to have a successful career as a pilot, and does not take this wrong path, but why does he still live with his parents? That’s the question that Bachelor Nation had in mind since we first met Weber in the Hannah Brown season The bachelorette. Well, he has a simple explanation.

In an interview with ET Weber admitted in December 2019 that he still has not left the nest, but he is not ashamed of it. “I do, and I own it. It’s all good,” he said. If, however, he finds his future wife The Bachelor, he has no intention of involving her. “That doesn’t happen. I have plans to move.”

Weber discussed the issue further during a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. “I think a lot of people need to realize that I’m from a Cuban family. Cuban culture is a bit different than the American one, and it’s not unusual for family to live together for a long time.” Weber, however, revealed that he only intends to stay there for a few more months, although he was reluctant to play when Tiffany invaded Haddish and asked if he was planning to live with “her” (The Bachelor winner) again soon.

So who is the lucky lady who steals Weber’s heart? I think we have to wait until the last rose ceremony to find out.