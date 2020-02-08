It is the biggest night of the year in Hollywood, as the world prepares for the 92nd Academy Awards – also known as The Oscars.

Here is everything you need to know about the hosting situation during the award ceremony.

Why does the Oscars 2020 not have a host?

Kevin Hart would be the host of the 91st Academy Awards in 2019, but he sat down.

At that time, a few ten-year-old tweets with homophobic statements by the comedian appeared.

Hart discussed the situation in a series of statements, messages and performances, with one tweet reading: “I made the choice not to host this year’s Oscars … this is because I don’t want to be a distraction for an evening that should be celebrated by so many great talented artists. I apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. “

To cover the absence, the Oscars had multiple famous faces with different segments and awards throughout the night.

There were no fewer than 53 stars, including: Daniel Craig, Whoopi Goldberg, Emilia Clarke, Paul Rudd, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson and Gary Oldman.

Who presents the Oscars 2020?

Broken with tradition last year, the Academy decided that the Oscars ceremony will be held this year for the second time without a host.

This year’s #Oscars at a glance:

✅ Stars

✅ Versions

✅ Surprises

???? Host

Until 9 February!

– The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 8, 2020

The Academy on Twitter has slowly dripped a list of presenters for the ceremony.

So far it has been confirmed that 36 names are on stage, but it is currently unknown what exactly they will present.

They include: Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, James Corden, Keanu Reeves, Sigourney Weaver, Salma Hayek, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Rebel Wilson, Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Taika Waititi and Sandra Oh.

The 92nd Academy Awards will be broadcast on Sunday 9 February on Sky Cinema and NOW TV.