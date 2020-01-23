Why does stress make your hair white?

A recent study confirms the common speculation that gray hair is not only genetic, but induced by stress.

In a recent study published in Nature, researchers from Harvard University and the University of Sao Paulo were able to observe how the fur of mice started to grow white after being subjected to stress.

Researchers have reported that when stress hormones – adrenaline and cortisol – are released in mice, they damage stem cells that produce melanin, the body chemical that produces pigments in hair and skin , according to the BBC.

The most worrying part of the discoveries was that the damage was irreversible, making their previously black hair white.

After these results, the researchers conducted a second experiment. Scientists gave the mice a drug to treat high blood pressure, which helped the body produce less protein that damaged the pigment-producing stem cells, reports the BBC. This significantly delayed the graying of their hair.

Although the discovery is far from ready for the mass market, it could be the initial step towards finding treatments to stop or slow down graying in humans, Yahoo! The news.

“I expected stress to be bad for the body,” said Professor Harvard Ya-Cieh Hsu and co-author of the research at the BBC. “But the harmful impact of the stress we discovered was beyond what I imagined.”

Going gray is a natural part of age, according to Yahoo! New. Most women will start to see white hair at the age of 35 and men will start to see it around the age of 30.