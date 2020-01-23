Why does Sonos drop support for older speakers and hold the reason?

Is Sonos wrong for dropping support for older hardware?

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes says that audiophiles are discovering that high-tech speakers are susceptible to the same sustainability issues as other technical devices. Read more: https://zd.net/2tH3uAo

Sonos has been in the news a lot in recent weeks. At the end of last year the company came under heavy fire for its “Recycle Mode” that put perfectly good hardware in the brick, a practice that was criticized as wasteful and environmentally unfriendly. Yesterday, the company announced it would end support for a whole range of speakers in May 2020, making them on their way to aging.

Must read: the ultimate MacBook USB-C accessory is now even better

The company announced that the plug was pulled out of the following hardware:

Original Zone Players, Connect and Connect: Amp (launched in 2006; including versions sold until 2015)

First generation Play: 5 (launched in 2009)

CR200 (launched in 2009)

Bridge (launched in 2007)

According to the blog post announcing the decision, 92% of the products Sonos ever sent are still in use, but now “some of the oldest products have been stretched to their technical limits in terms of memory and processing power.”

“Without new software updates,” it says in the blog post, “access to services and the overall functionality of your sound system will eventually be disrupted, especially when partners develop their technology.”

That “the overall functionality of your sound system will eventually be disrupted” is indeed ominous.

Another problem is that if users continue to use the older hardware with newer, supported speakers, the newer hardware will not receive updates either. This means that the legacy equipment must be isolated to its own network or that it must be done without updates.

Tech outlet The Register did some research on Sonos Q4 2019 10-K financial archives and discovered that the company had both made plans for the aging of its products and the associated kickback of customers.

“We expect that backward compatibility in the short term is no longer practical or cost-effective, and we can reduce or stop the service for our older products,” the submission explains. “If we no longer offer extensive backward opportunities for our products, we can damage our relationship with our existing customers, as well as our reputation, brand loyalty and the ability to attract new customers.”

So does the reason hold water? Well, although the company’s reasoning for “Recycle Mode” was effectively brick devices, to put it simply, shameful, it might be useful this time to unplug the older hardware support. The majority of the hardware mentioned was released around 2007 and 2009, and that was technically long ago. Technology is becoming obsolete at a speed that can be pretty amazing, and while customers thought they were buying speakers, they were actually buying computers that were connected to speakers.

Another part of the problem is that Sonos has not made it clear that his things would become obsolete. If “92% of the products that Sonos has ever shipped are still in use”, that is a trend of sustainability. Sonos was founded 18 years ago and the first products were launched in 2005.

That said, it doesn’t look good for Sonos that part of the lost gear was sold in 2015.

This is the problem with technology. The same problem applies to IoT devices for consumers. People replace things like doorbells and light switches and thermostats – things that traditionally had a long life – with things that could be dead and outdated within a few years. The fact that this is very popular after the kickback of the “Recycle mode” is not good news for Sonos and feeds the story that Sonos is raising money and wanting to sell more speakers.

Basically, tech is tech, and if there are updates or servers or a connection with involved third parties, there is a point where the technical trinkets become obsolete. It is not if, but when.

Related stories: