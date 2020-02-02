Why does my iPhone buzz or squeak when I connect it to charge?

Because charging your iPhone is probably something that you do a lot, you may have noticed that when you connect your iPhone to charge, it buzzes or rings.

You can tell a lot about your iPhone if you pay attention to these buzzes or chimes.

When you connect your iPhone to charge, you will hear a sound or a buzz (depending on whether it is in silent mode or not). This is the “I Load” announcement.

If you get a second buzzer or buzzer shortly (three seconds to be precise) after this first buzz or buzz, it means that the iPhone is charging quickly. For this to work, you need a compatible iPhone (officially an iPhone 8 or higher), a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C charger that can run at least 15 W and the battery can be discharged to less than 50 percent.

If you hear three buzzing sounds or one sound, this is a sign that the USB-limited mode is on. This is a privacy feature that prevents USB accessories connected to the Lightning port from making data connections to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch if your iOS device is locked for more than an hour. You should not hear this when you connect your iPhone to a charger, and should not affect charging at all, regardless of which device you connect your iPhone to, only data transfer.

If you want to prevent your iPhone from buzzing in silent mode, go to Settings> Sounds & Haptics, scroll down to Haptics system and switch this off.

