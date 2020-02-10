Why does ‘AGT’ teen star Angelina Jordan appear barefoot?

Norwegian Got Talent winner Angelina Jordan appears in this week’s final of AGT: The Champions. You may have noticed that Angelina always appears barefoot.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NVRWYEk8T3A (/ embed)

The 13-year-old does it not just for comfort or fashion reasons. Instead, there is an extremely touching reason why Angelina sings with her shoes and it goes back to the age of only 6 years.

Why does Angelina Jordan appear barefoot?

When Angelina was 6 years old, she met a homeless girl her age in Iran. (Her grandmother is the Iranian artist Mery Zamani.) The girl had no shoes and Angelina says her feet are scarred. Angelina gave the girl her own shoes.

Then, according to her website, Angelina vowed “never to be on stage again with shoes until all the children in the world had them”. She keeps this promise to this day when she says that the little girl is “always in my heart”.

In an interview, Angelina said that she asked the little girl what her dream was, and the girl replied that she wanted to be a doctor. Angelina told her never to give up. In return, the girl said to Angelina that she would pray for her and asked her to remember me.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oi30lSvTHiY (/ embed)

Angelina Jordan explains why she appears barefoot.

Angelina wrote a book about her experience

Not only does Angelina honor the young homeless girl she met barefoot, she also wrote a book about the experience. It’s called Mellom to jherter (“Between Two Hearts”) and was released in 2015 when Angelina was only 9 years old.

The book was illustrated by Mery Zamani, Angelina’s grandmother. The book made Angelina the youngest published author in Norway. She has also been involved in charities, including Ein Herz für Kinder in Berlin, for which she has raised over 21 million euros for needy children.

Which song does Angelina Jordan sing in the finale?

Angelina sings “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” by Elton John in the finale of America’s Got Talent: Champions.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=br1Jx3bxm3w (/ embed)

Keep an eye out for Angelina’s bare feet when she appears in the AGT: The Champions finale, and remember the important reason she doesn’t have shoes.