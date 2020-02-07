Why do we still fix ourselves about which powerful women wear?

Niamh McCollum is so O-V-E-R this …

So yet another female politician has been criticized for what she is wearing.

Yes, Labor MP Tracy Brabin was the most important news this week after putting on an off-the-shoulder dress at the Lower House. For committing the shoulder flash, Brabin then received a series of insults on social media, including tweets that called her a ‘slacker’ and a ‘slut’.

It is a story as old as time itself: the woman has work, the woman shows up and does enough professionalism, the efforts of the woman are completely overshadowed by what she wears. It goes back to the first days of the woman in parliament, where female members of parliament were slandered as sexless planks of wood if they were dressed too formally, or bowed down to wear female threads. Such a fall left Labor MP Susan Lawrence no choice but to abandon fashion altogether and order half a dozen cheap dresses to her office in 1923 in an attempt to severely sort a happy medium between the two before she could be taken seriously.

Also in the line of fire was former Prime Minister Theresa May, whose preference for kitten heels (especially in the leopard variant) was the main focus of news reports about her appointment as UK referendum leader after Brexit. The bizarre fixation on May shoes led to a demand from GMB Union leader Penny Robinson that she trade her designer shoes for pumps if she was really serious about promoting “the cause of women in the workplace.”

This is of course not only for women in politics. Take Serena Williams, for example, whose black catsuit was notoriously banned by French Open officials in 2018. Williams made waves during the tournament after wearing the suit specially designed to prevent blood clots – they posed a serious threat to her health after her daughter born in 2017. Some consider such a creation as an innovative way for Serena to fulfill its role as a professional tennis player by playing the game as well as possible, without having to worry about health implications. However, the French tennis federation did not do this. Without commenting further, “one must respect the game and the place,” President Bernard Guidicelli had expressed his opinion and the catsuit was out.

In the case of Brabin, she had been to a music event earlier that day and did not expect that she would be called to parliament. A massive walk was organized by political journalists on Downing Street after senior journalists claimed they had not received a press conference about the next phase of Brexit talks. Given that recent discussions include the prohibition of legislation protecting the right of unaccompanied minor refugees to reunite with their families after the EU’s withdrawal, it is understandable that restricting the media able to spread to the public at any time may be controversial. Brabin, our shadow culture secretary, showed up to ask answers why our rules of transparency and democracy could be threatened in such a way. In the vast scope of such a matter, would it be fair to say that she might not have considered it a priority to exterminate and turn into a blouse with a bow tie as she hurried to talk to her colleagues?

Whether it’s Brabin who didn’t consider it a priority to change, or Serena whose practical outfit helped her to perform comfortably, or Theresa May who just dug kitten heels – these women just showed up to do their jobs, why demand we that they just jump through hoops to do this?

These days it’s hard to come across a shocking piece of news and even feel shocked by it. We are dealing with a historic split of the EU, an unprecedented natural fire crisis in Australia and a president who actually referred to the agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada as “like the song” YMCA “, right?” – so it is also important to ask ourselves how Brabin’s right shoulder actually made national news. We must stop giving women the same weight of public attention that we give to the greater problems of our time.

These are women with the capacity to inspire and create positive change in society, it’s time to keep their mouths shut and let them continue.