Why do scientists fly drones in whale-snot clouds

For most of us, moments of inspiration come when we daydream in the shower, or when an apple falls from a tree and hits us on the head (or not – it actually fell near Newton). For Iain Kerr, CEO of the Ocean Alliance conservation group, inspiration comes when you sit on a boat in the Gulf of Mexico, covered with whales.

Let me make a backup. Whale experts such as Kerr want tissue samples to determine the health of the animals, the problem is that it is somewhat difficult to do a biopsy on a huge creature that only periodically comes to the surface to breathe. So Kerr uses a crossbow that fires a special arrow to extract a little bit of meat the size of your little finger.

On a fateful day, Kerr pursued whales, but most of all found them not cooperative. When the whale finally appeared, he did so right next to the boat and exhaled a cloud of snot that enveloped the conservationist.

“It was wonderfully terrible, it was sticky and smelly,” says Kerr. The bouquet contained tones of a fish market where everything is a year old. “The lungs of a blue whale are about the size of a VW. So imagine they are breathing this out. I mean, you are immersed in this cloud of the worst bad breath you have ever smelled.

“Then I realized that I might smell an idea here.”

That idea is SnotBot, a drone like no other. Now, instead of dangling from the side of a boat, Kerr flies with SnotBot – a consumer drone with Petri dishes stuck to the top – right above a whale. With each exhalation, the whale sprays some of its body cells along with some of the hormones and organisms that make up its microbiome. (The fog you see is not really sea water. It is warm air from the whale’s lungs that turns into vapor when it hits the cold atmosphere – like how you can see your own breath on a cold day.) This fine fog has a wealth of information about whale health. By following the same people over time, which he does by identifying the unique shape of their bones, he can follow fluctuations in their health. It is less invasive than the crossbow method and much more fun.

To find out more about the intricacies of experimenting with a whale drone, we sat down with Kerr in the video above.

