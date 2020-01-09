Why do fans think Jeffree Star and his friend Nathan Schwandt split up?

Loading...

It could be rocky roads for makeup guru Jeffree Star and friend Nathan Schwandt.

Fans believe that the couple, who have been together for five years, may have split up.

Speculation began after the 34-year-old star canceled his European master class tour just a few days before it started on January 10, according to a statement to Paper Magazine.

The makeup artist MMMMitchell, who was supposed to appear in cities such as Dublin, Amsterdam and others alongside the Internet personality, alluded to some personal turbulence in his Instagram stories.

“I feel so many emotions because I’m so upset that the tour doesn’t go on, but I also feel upset because my friend is upset,” he said. “The worst thing is that it really can’t be helped and those feelings Jeffree feels I wish I could just make them go away.”

Star has not made a public comment yet, but has removed “Nathan’s wife” from his Instagram biography.

The couple have been together since 2015 and recently moved into a huge home together. Schwandt is a frequent guest on Star’s YouTube channel.