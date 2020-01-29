Why do employees whistle at every LRT station? A defective camera system: sources

Express train (LRT) from OC Transpo at Blair Station in Ottawa, March 20, 2019.

Jean Levac / Postmedia News

Reliability issues with the Confederation Line camera system have led to the need to install full-time whistleblower staff at each of the Ottawa LRT stations to ensure that trains depart safely, this newspaper has learned.

According to several people with knowledge of his activities, the light rail system is equipped with cameras that are entered into a display in the driver’s cab and offer a view of the train doors and the surrounding platform at a station. Sources said the camera system was unreliable and sometimes did not work.

As a safety measure, personnel are contracted at each station to ensure that no one remains in the yellow danger zone at the edge of the platform once the doors are closed. To report everything, the platform staff whistle and the train starts rolling. This is supposed to be repeated before every train leaves every station when the Confederation Line is active.

According to sources, who received anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media, there is no specific end date for the use of whistling officials to clean trains before departure.

It is unclear how often the camera system fails or how long it takes to fix it.

This newspaper reached early Tuesday morning to LRT builder Rideau Transit Group and the city of Ottawa with questions about the reliability problems of the camera system and the use of whistleblowers as a redundancy mechanism.

RTG has not confirmed e-mail and voicemail. The city of Ottawa did not answer questions at the end of the day on Tuesday.

It has been a tough ride for the Confederation Line in recent weeks when it comes to the reliability of equipment. On Monday, the Ottawa transport manager, John Manconi, reported that the light rail vehicles seem more sensitive to power loss during “wet or bad weather”, and that the cause is being investigated.

In the meantime, some train wheels have developed flat spots that must be completed. Track switches are also problematic.

At a meeting of the Transport Committee last week, the RTG Maintenance Branch CEO said the company was more concerned with responding to problems than with studying daily operational issues.

This led to the recruitment of JBA Corp., international experts in the field of railways, who investigated a dozen problems with LRT maintenance with the city. The consultants helped the transportation department of the city of Ottawa find out if RTG is not on schedule with the maintenance program and now RTG, a joint venture of ACS Infrastructure, EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin, hired the consultants to address LRT maintenance issues.

JBA has experience with Alstom trains and infrastructure.

– With files from Jon Willing