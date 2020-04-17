Why Do Dealers Refuse To Negotiate If You Make A Real Low Bid?

As Jalopnik’s resident car hire expert and professional car dealer, he receives emails. A lot of emails. I decided to pick some questions and try to help. This week we talk about car dealership deals, settlement prices on Alfas, and legally registering a used car during coronaviruses.

First, of course, some negotiators will only refuse to negotiate if they feel your offer was “insulting”.

At the beginning of last year I was buying for a Corvette and couldn’t buy a local business to negotiate on the price then via email. I threw a price and they didn’t even eat. After a phone call, it seemed to me that my offer was “too low” and “insulting” so there was no harm in responding. Isn’t that what you negotiate is – you set the price, I counter-bid, then we meet in the middle? If my price was too low, we would start the negotiation process! Thankfully, I didn’t buy from this place and I never put it off because of its kid communication.

It takes a bit of art to negotiate a business. If you bid on something, you want to cast a number out of what is achievable. If not, the seller thinks you have an unrealistic wait for the price and don’t want to waste your time.

For a moment let go of our feelings regarding negotiations and imagine you are selling a home. Your asking price is $ 300,000 and this number is in line with similar homes in the region and you have a bottom dollar number at $ 275,000. If someone offers $ 200,000 are you likely to engage in a conversation? Probably not, since the gap is too far and I think it’s an “insulting offer”. But if someone offers $ 250,000 while you’re not willing to go down that low, it’s an offer that’s close enough to counter.

With dealerships, often the best way to lower the price is not just to get a number off, but to find a more competitive offer on a similar car. Now you have an offer that is achievable and the seller can understand the risk of losing the sale if he does not compete.

Will the bonkers return to Alfa Giulia Quadrifoglios?



We have been following the QV market for the past 6 months. In December 2019 and January 2020, there were several (15+) new four-leaf MY2018 Giulia announced for $ 20k-25k off MSRP to get the greetings. I saw a really sold for exactly $ 30k off MSRP; Agreed, the MSRP of this was $ 90 k-ish (Sparco seats, CCB edition, and NRing). I understand there was a FCA “cash dealer”; which allowed this kind of price. Unfortunately, she wasn’t ready to move forward at that time.

Have you had many challenges with a new MY2019 / MY2020 Giulia Quadrifoglio? I only see $ 5k-10k off for the MY2019s announced today. I had gotten rid of a few dealers (with 2019 and / or 2020 models in stock) and they didn’t seem to be all that interested in making a deal. Maybe it is because of its limited operating capacity with COVID-19 …. or that is its usual position.

My (somewhat arbitrary) goal is at least $ 20k off MSRP for a MY2019.

You told yourself that the discounts available at the time of the $ 30,000 off MSRP were due to “cash dealer” from the factory. If this back-end money is not given to the negotiations they cannot give it. Keep in mind that the cost of invoicing on a four-wheel drive is about five percent of the MSRP, so if a dealer discounts that car over $ 5,000 they will lose. They are not going to voluntarily take an additional $ 15,000 haircut in a car without any off-set that.

It is possible that Afla will spend some more money on the hood of QVs in the coming months. However, builders do not have an unlimited amount of cash back to use so that the discounts they offer must be strategic, and often in partial markets they focus on moving the volume of non-specialized vehicles.

And lastly, if you want to buy a new car how do you get registered if the DMV is closed?

I’m trapped in New York City right now; I would love to go far, far away, or have a choice of driving to take care of my parents if they get sick.

It seems a lot of people are looking to sell used cars but I can’t for the life of me discover a way I can buy one, new or used, without a personal visit to the DMV, and the DMV is closed. indefinitely. I don’t even have a car so I don’t have to pay for transfer. Are there any options I’m missing?

I see that Iowa and Texas have suspended some of their registration requirements; but as a NY resident, you’re staying to have to register in NY, right? Some states offer temporary plates; New York doesn’t, but maybe I’m missing something?

Yes, this is a challenge, if you buy from a private party you can’t keep your seats in the car, and with DMV closed you can’t process the sheets for new plates. While DMV’s online services vary from state to state, New York does not appear to allow online registration of vehicles purchased through private sale. However, if you are able to buy a car from a dealership you will probably be able to issue temporary sizes and then process the regular plans once everything opens up again.

Having a car to buy a conundrum do you need any assistance with? Send an email to tom.mcparland@jalopnik.com!

