From Payne Hall on the campus of Vanderbilt University where she teaches at the solemn rooms of the Federal Election Commission, Lisa Fazio takes her dazzling presentation of disinformation where she is asked. And the invitations keep coming. “I just did it for a group of high school students in Detroit during an event for digital media literacy,” Fazio, an associate professor of psychology and human development, recently recalled during a brisk afternoon walk on the Peabody College campus. 12 minutes, which touches such diverse historical characters as Moses and Franklin Roosevelt, want to illustrate science how Americans are being duped – and how to spot the spider. “We see actors trying to fool the American public,” Fazio explained during an interview on campus. “There have always been people lying … But what is happening now is that they have a much larger audience.” Fake Facebook accounts doubling Here’s how big an audience is: Facebook recently revealed that it deleted 3.2 billion fake accounts between April and September – more than double the amount it deleted in 2018. attacks on US politicians have been viewed 158 million times on the world’s largest social media platform since early 2019, according to a recent report from the activist organization Avaaz. All disinformation takes a toll on consumers’ sense of reality. A survey by Associated Press last year showed 47 percent of Americans that it is difficult to know if the information they see is true. “Does this feel true?” To test how many people are susceptible to disinformation, Prof. Fazio agreed to give her presentation recently to a diverse group of voters assembled by the Hearst Television National Investigative Unit with the help of the League of Women Voters in Louisville, Kentucky. “We usually trust this gut feeling: does this feel true?” Fazio explains to the 14 people from 24 to 76 years gathered in the studios of WLKY-TV. When politicians, trusted people, or political ads repeat a false or misleading claim, the disinformation keeps on getting in the spotlight, Fazio said later in an interview. With repetition: “the explanation becomes easier to process, easier to understand, and our brains interpret that fluency or ease of processing as a signal, and so we think these things are true just because they are repeated,” Fazio explained. “We have good intentions when we have conversations, so we don’t notice these mistakes,” she added. “Because in general, people have this motive for accuracy and they try to be accurate in what they say and we try not to cheat other people, but … these processes that develop with good communication standards are falling apart trying to mislead us. “With just two months until the first votes were cast in the primaries and caucuses of 2020, Fazio has a predominant sentiment channeled among voters who are confronted with a fire hose of disinformation. “I think many people feel a bit exhausted, sick and stop just pay attention. Just too many are approaching them; they do not know what is true or false and so they just raise their hands and no longer pay attention. And I think that’s really dangerous in a democracy where we need informed citizens to make decisions. “Can you discover the spider? Each of the questions below can contain an error. Can you see which one? These examples illustrate how difficult it is to find wrong information and disinformation. Questions and answers given by Vanderbilt University Assistant Professor or Psychology Lisa Fazio with contribution from the research into ‘Memory and the Moses Illusion: Failures to contradictions with stored knowledge yield negative memorial consequences’ by Hayden C. Bottoms, Andrea N. Eslick, and Elizabeth J. Marsh (2010) and “Expertise effects in the illusion of Moses: detecting opposites with stored knowledge “by Allison D. Cantor and Elizabeth J. Marsh (2017). Travis Sherwin and April Chunko have contributed to this report. Do you know vulnerabilities or concerns about election security? Send inquiry tips, information and documents on this subject to the National Investigative Unit at [email protected]

Hearst Television

Fourteen voters are participating in a Hearst Television National Investigative Unit focus group on disinformation on WLKY-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, on November 18, 2019.

Hearst Television

Vanderbilt University Assistant Professor of Psychology Lisa Fazio talks to Chief National Investigative Correspondent Mark Albert on campus.

Can you see the turn?

Each of the questions below can contain an error. Can you see which one? These examples illustrate how difficult it can be to find wrong information and disinformation.

Questions and answers given by Vanderbilt University Assistant Professor of Psychology Lisa Fazio with contribution from the research into ‘Memory and the Moses Illusion: Failures to contradictions with stored knowledge yield negative memorial consequences’ by Hayden C. Bottoms, Andrea N. Eslick, and Elizabeth J. Marsh (2010) and “Expertise effects in the Moses illusion: detecting contradictions with stored knowledge” by Allison D. Cantor and Elizabeth J. Marsh (2017).

Travis Sherwin and April Chunko contributed to this report.

Do you know vulnerabilities or concerns about election security? Send research tips, information, and documents on this topic to the National Investigative Unit at [email protected]

.