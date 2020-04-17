Why didn’t Zac Efron sing during middle school music reunion

The cast of High school musical reunited to sing “We’re All In This Together” during Disney’s Family Singalong, but there was one familiar face missing from the performance. Although Zac Efron took the time to record a hazy video that introduced his former costumers, he did not actually participate in the singing. As you might already think, fans were pretty bummed for a long time. Efron did not participate in the fun. After all, it is years ago that we heard his wonderful voice (except his role in The Greatest Showman). So why didn’t Ephron unite with his East High Wildcats? Turns out he didn’t get the memo on time.

“We couldn’t reach Zac until late, but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” HSM director Kenny Ortega told Deadline ahead of the singing-special. “Everyone we ran out of was fast – and you will see it in their minds and the way they get out of their homes. They recognize that this is an opportunity to strengthen spirits for those who join us in the broadcast . ” As shown by his grainy video report, it appears that Efron is currently without service. Special guest Ryan Seacrest made a joke about it, saying, “This star is getting fucked in the middle of the night with patchy WiFi, but he doesn’t want to miss tonight.”

Ephron drew a similar move for the film’s 10th anniversary. While the rest of the Wildcats returned to East High to film a special for Disney Channel, Efron sent in a video message instead. I think a little cameo is better than no appearance at all. See more fan comments on Efron not singing during the Disney Family Singalong ahead.