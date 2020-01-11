Why did the 2019-20 season of Canadiens go wrong?

Are the Montreal Canadiens a bad team? It is a question to be asked after a promising start to the season has disappeared and the Canadiens are now on their way to missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

A season with 96 points in 2018-19 would indicate that they are not terrible, just like the strong game when the entire roster was previously healthy in the campaign, but the Canadiens franchise has just two times the play-offs in three consecutive seasons previously missed in their 110-year history: from 1919-1920 to 1921-22 and from 1998-99 to 2000-01.

To add more misery to the comparison, the Canadians are on their way to miss the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, something that happened only once before, from 1998-99 to 2002-03. The coach in charge when that series of poor teams ended was none other than Claude Julien, the current Habs bank boss.

The circumstances were very different then than now, because the Canadiens tried to dig themselves out of a deep rut of mismanagement in the previous decade, where the team saw high-quality players like Chris Chelios, Claude Lemieux, Patrick Roy, John LeClair lose, Eric Desjardins, Guy Carbonneau, Mark Recchi, Pierre Turgeon, Mathieu Schneider and more in exchange for little to no return. The abundance of given up talent was monumental.

That is not the case today. Apart from a few deals, general manager Marc Bergevin has done a relatively good job, but in year eight of his term as responsible, who are these Canadians that Bergevin built?

At first glance, this is a team that has outpaced opponents on equal strength and in general, although there are weaknesses. The Canadiens give up more than they step out of the cycle, and their passing game in and around the slot machine is average at best.

They dominate recordings to a relatively large extent, but they are much better at controlling the perimeter than at controlling the slot. Anyway, these are not the numbers you expect for a team in total free fall; the Canadiens have lost 19 of their last 26 games, they have lost 27 of the 45 they played in general, and they are 26th in the NHL in points.

This is all a bit confusing, but let’s not forget that those unsuitable 26 games filled with 73 percent of the team’s losses started this season with injuries to Paul Byron and, more importantly, Jonathan Drouin. How much different do those differences look like if we isolate the Canadiens since those two players were taken out of the line-up?

Since those injuries, the Canadiens have increased control of the perimeter and their shot statistics remain relatively strong, but the contributing factors that create more dangerous shots have come up against them. They no longer get the best out of the teams and the struggle to control cycle opportunities has been exacerbated.

Worse than either, the Canadiens pass control has been eroded from break-even to a clear weakness, making it more difficult for the goalkeepers and goal scorers.

But even more, control of shots alone should lead to better than winning only seven of the 26 games, where goaltending, confidence, bad pauses and mental errors begin to work.

The Canadiens like to play a lot with the puck – it fits with the speed at which they play and the roster built around depth that Bergevin has built up – but since November 15 they have the second most turnover in the neutral zone of all teams in the NHL , best surpassed in that category only by the San Jose Sharks. That leads to many counterattacks and defenders who play on their heels and try to respond to play.

There is enough guilt to go around for this collapse – injuries are a good excuse and the game of Carey Price has left a lot to be desired – but ultimately in a competition with so much parity, both in spreading talent among teams and in the false ones parity created by the overtime point, the margin for errors is getting smaller.

That margin of error is even smaller when a team does not have super stars to talk about. Price in its prime was a groundbreaking talent. For years he ran poorly coached and poorly managed teams with spectacular performances, flanked by P.K. Subban and Max Pacioretty in their vanguard to push the game the other way. The current Canadiens have no players as impactful as those three in their prime lenses, the closest being Brendan Gallagher.

It is clear that the Canadians believed that Price would remain his Hart Trophy-fighting self for a few more years. It is possible that he will regain that form – look at how many people (including myself) believed that Pekka Rinne was ready before rattling three excellent seasons at the age of 34 to 36, including winning a deserved Vezina trophy.

However, historically it is a very bad idea to rely on players in the NHL in their early to mid 30s, and while Shea Weber runs an excellent season for the Canadiens in the midst of this collapse, the other shoe would be 34 years old can fall any time.

The Canadiens are a decent but fragile team. They must all have their major components at the same time to be successful, and for three consecutive seasons they have proven that this is an unlikely scenario. Bergevin likes to call the current phase that the Canadiens are in a “reset” instead of a rebuild, but a reset implies a quick turn around and that has not happened.

The idea was that Weber and Price would be the leaders for the next wave of Canadiens players to grow with a winning culture instead of reaching the low point and not have the experienced leadership to show the young children the way. But just as promising as the collection of prospects from the Canadiens, no game-changing superstar is waiting in the wings, only a lot of good to very good prospects.

And that idea of ​​the older statesmen leading the youth to a good team culture depends on Price and Weber being two in a million players who have no bitterness about wasting their last competitive years on a team that runs on its wheels. Maybe they are, but for a team that clearly believes that the best window to compete is not now – just look at the millions of dollars in dead cap that Bergevin has left open in the last three years – it’s time to take the option to to investigate as many stairs as possible to acquire that superstar.

Bergevin does not want to admit that the team is being rebuilt, but his refusal to choose a road will only keep the team moderate for longer. They need a talent infusion that is more than the grandmothers and what if the team has to compete in the short term, and in the long run they have to line up higher and more often to give themselves the best chance to break a 27 Stanley Cup drought.