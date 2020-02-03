Why did Taika Waititi Hitler play in Jojo Rabbit?

Taika Waititi explained why he put himself in the role of Hitler in the Jojo Rabbit film instead of a “big celebrity.”

The New Zealand-born writer and director spoke in the winners room during the BAFTA Film Awards last night and said that this was to prevent the casting choice from being “a distraction” and “used as a marketing tool.”

“If it was a big celebrity who played Hitler, I think that would have taken away the essence of the story about the children,” Waititi said. “All posters would just” Will Smith as Hitler! “Have been and it would have been a distraction.”

In addition to the possible marketing of the film that influenced Waititi’s decision, he emphasized the fantastic nature of the film, saying: “it was never intended as an authentic rendition of Hitler”.

Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in the film JOJO RABBIT. Photograph by Kimberley French. © 2019 Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation All rights reserved

The BAFTA winner also referred to his own playful character by musing: “You had to be a 10-year-old in a body of adults, that if you meet me …”

Waititi, who received the BAFTA Award for the best adapted scenario after basing the scenario on Christine Leunens’ novel Caging Skies, also revealed the first problems in throwing Jojo Rabbit based on his controversial premise.

“It’s a hard movie to pitch,” Waititi began, “there’s no really easy way to get into that conversation.”

On the hard reception on the first pitch – “Imagine this: there is a little boy in the Hitler youth” – Waititi explained how “you could feel the atmosphere that just left the room.”

Despite these first setbacks, the BAFTA-winning screenplay was by Waititi, which led to the film flourishing. “[I thought] if I could just catch the tone and really use the script to explain the movie I wanted to make, then that might be easier – and that’s what worked.”

Additional material by Patrick Cremona

Jojo Rabbit is now in British cinemas