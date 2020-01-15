Tonight marks the farewell to Love Island star Ollie Williams, who tells the rest of the Love Island 2020 cast that he has decided to leave the South African mansion.

The supposed heir to the Lanhydrock estate, who was with Paige Turley in the villa, made his decision after speaking openly to the beach hut.

But what prompted Ollie to leave Villa Love Island? Here you will find everything you need to know.

Why did Ollie Williams leave Love Island?

Paige and Ollie from Love Island

Ollie decided to say goodbye to Love Island after realizing that, according to The Sun, he still had feelings for his ex-girlfriend Laura Nofer.

A spokesman for Love Island said on January 14, “Ollie made the decision to leave Love Island’s mansion.”

Ollie highlighted the reasons for his exit and said in the beach hut: “I have to be honest with myself and everyone that I still love someone else. I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. Ultimately, this is the love island and it’s about finding love. If I did anything with Paige or any other girl who could come to the villa, it wouldn’t be fair to them. ”

Ollie expressed how he could still have feelings for his ex before entering the villa and told RadioTimes.com in South Africa: “I had two long-term relationships. The first was a disaster […] But I learned from that with the second.

“The second was really good. It ended mainly due to the distance and we were basically not the right people for each other at the time. “

Ollie has been at the center of controversy since he was announced as a Love Island star after pictures of him pretending to be dead animals appeared on a trip to Africa.

However, a source near Ollie reported RadioTimes.com The islander was committed to “nature conservation” and said: “It is absolutely not true that Ollie is chasing sports. Ollie is a passionate conservationist and worked with an anti-poaching unit in Mozambique.

“Protection is crucial for the survival of the animals. As part of this work, Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals that posed a threat to the health of the herd.

“There is a very big and important difference between the trophy hunt and the conversation that Ollie was involved in before.

“Ollie has never organized or booked anyone going to Africa to play a game.”

Love Island continues on ITV2 on weekdays and Sundays